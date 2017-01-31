Overcast

Former Essex County Council leader Lord Hanningfield claims he was CPS target because he was “part of the establishment”

31 January, 2017 - 11:23
Lord Hanningfield, real name Paul White, arriving at Southwark Crown Court Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Lord Hanningfield, real name Paul White, arriving at Southwark Crown Court Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

The former leader of Essex County Council has said he was hounded by the Crown Prosecution Service because he was “part of the establishment”.

Lord Hanningfield, who was sent to prison in 2011 for £14,000-worth of expenses fraud, was formally acquitted of a later charge of claiming £3,300 of House of Lords expenses that he was no entitled to after parliament intervened.

According to the Daily Telegraph he wants an apology from the CPS.

He was cleared of the charge last year after parliament said it was not for the courts to decide what accounted for parliamentary work.

Lord Hanningfield said prosecutors were “wasting taxpayers’ money” with such prosecutions.

“The CPS were really determined to try and get me,” he is quoted as saying in the Telegraph. “There’s no doubt they thought I was a bit of an easy target. They should apologise because they shouldn’t have ever pursued it.”

“There’s obviously a thing against politicians. To a certain extent, I am part of the establishment – and they are out to get the establishment. They want to be popular.”

Lord Hanningfield was charged after it he was filmed by the Mirror spending as little as 40 minutes a time at Westminster and still claiming his £300 a day subsistence allowance.

A CPS spokesman denied that he had been targeted and said it had been in the public interest to charge him at the time.

The spokesman said: “As in all instances, we considered this case in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors and decided there was sufficient evidence and that it was in the public interest for us to charge.

“Correspondence from the House of Lords only clarified on the day of the trial that a factual aspect of the allegation – that is, what amounts to parliamentary work – was not a matter for a jury to rule on in a criminal court but a matter to be dealt with by Parliament.

“In light of that information, the judge declared it impossible for the Crown to present its case and no evidence was offered.”

In 2013 the peer won £3,500 damages after suing Essex Police for unlawful arrest. An arrest for fraudulent use of a county council credit card was eventually dropped.

In his decision, Mr Justice Eady said he had considered whether the arrest was necessary “to allow the prompt and effective investigation”.

1 comment

  • His comments about being targeted are so arrogant. The people who are being targeted are those living below the poverty line, those undergoing humiliating assessments to see if they are really disabled enough for welfare assistants, zero hour contracts, those in care homes and the rising number of homeless on our streets. This man above has it all. Looks well fed and drives a car...bet he has a comfortable home too. Cloud cuckoo land.

    sue douglas

    Tuesday, January 31, 2017

