Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton ‘will contest in full’ charge of assaulting teenage stepdaughter

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton has appeared in court accused of assaulting his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Magilton, 47, who was sacked by Town in 2009 after failing to reach the Championship play-off places, was charged with common assault.

The court heard today that Magilton allegedly gave the teenager “a couple of slaps to the head and dragged her down the stairs by the arms”.

A defence lawyer said the accused “isn’t accepting the allegation”.

He added that the “charge will be contested in full” and said his client gave a “full account” during police interviews.

A request from the defence for a ban on the press naming Magilton, who is currently the manager of Northern Ireland’s under-21 team, was rejected.

The judge said he would not make the anonymity order as it was a physical assault rather than a sexual assault and his “preference is for open justice”.

Magilton, of Aberfoyle Gardens, Belfast, was released on bail but barred from contacting the alleged victim.