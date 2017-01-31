Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton ‘will contest in full’ charge of assaulting teenage stepdaughter

13:25 31 January 2017

Jim Magilton

Jim Magilton

WARREN PAGE 07976 935738

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton has appeared in court accused of assaulting his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Comment

Magilton, 47, who was sacked by Town in 2009 after failing to reach the Championship play-off places, was charged with common assault.

The court heard today that Magilton allegedly gave the teenager “a couple of slaps to the head and dragged her down the stairs by the arms”.

A defence lawyer said the accused “isn’t accepting the allegation”.

He added that the “charge will be contested in full” and said his client gave a “full account” during police interviews.

A request from the defence for a ban on the press naming Magilton, who is currently the manager of Northern Ireland’s under-21 team, was rejected.

The judge said he would not make the anonymity order as it was a physical assault rather than a sexual assault and his “preference is for open justice”.

Magilton, of Aberfoyle Gardens, Belfast, was released on bail but barred from contacting the alleged victim.

Keywords: UN Court Northern Ireland Ipswich Town

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton ‘will contest in full’ charge of assaulting teenage stepdaughter

21 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Jim Magilton

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton has appeared in court accused of assaulting his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Haverhill vicar Ian Finn accused of £12k fraud blames incompentency, not dishonesty, court told

38 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Clergyman Ian Finn has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

A Suffolk clergyman accused of a £12,000 fraud involving church fees blamed incompetence rather than dishonesty when he was challenged about the missing money, a court has heard.

Auction in memory of former Sudbury rugby star

12:34 Emma Brennan
Former Sudbury Rugby Club star Mark Pinnegar, right, who died last year pictured with his brothers Simon, centre, and Colin, left.

A talented rugby player who died suddenly last year will be remembered by his former teammates at a memorial luncheon and auction in Sudbury.

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

12:03 Tom Potter
Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Suffolk holidaymakers are being advised to invest in a ‘clean air’ sticker if driving to parts of France.

Ipswich man raises £1,000 for ambulance service after heart attack

11:52 Chris Shimwell
Neil and Carol Ayers with Jonathan Needle and others at cheque presentation. Picture by Stephen Waller Photography

Ipswich port worker Neil Ayers suffered a potentially fatal cardiac arrest last year – but now he is donating £1,000 to the ambulance service that saved his life.

Orwell Hotel at Felixstowe under new management

12 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe. PHOTO: Contributed

One of Suffolk’s oldest and best-known seaside hotels is under new management – having been taken over by a national hospitality business.

Could you be a ‘lollipop person’? Newmarket school needs crossing officer to keep kids safe

11:24 Matt Reason
Laureate Community Academy road safety plea - Ashleigh Bishop, Kacey Wing, Lois-Lee Grimwood, Mollie-Jai Sweeney, Alicia Tyler

A Suffolk primary school is appealing for a “lollipop person” to help keep pupils safe, as several months pass with the vacancy still unfilled.

Most read

Ministry of Defence pledges support for Corrie McKeague investigation as new search date is announced

The search for Corrie McKeague in the Suffolk countryside near Bury St Edmunds on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Updated: Police continue search for missing person in Ipswich after helicopter is stood down

Police helicopter

Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day: What we know

Mick McCarthy

Could former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade be the next Doctor Who?

Actor, director and comedian Richard Ayoade returns to St Joseph's College to do a workshop with pupils in 2015.

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day: What we know

Mick McCarthy

More than 100 attend Colchester’s ‘Emergency Demo Against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity’

Protestors gathered outside Colchester Town Hall for the demonstration. Credit: Maria Wilby

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Former Essex County Council leader Lord Hanningfield claims he was CPS target because he was “part of the establishment”

Lord Hanningfield, real name Paul White, arriving at Southwark Crown Court Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Video: Ipswich Town transfers: Take a look at our timeline of the Blues’ January transfer window

Town manager Mick McCarthy screams instruction from the touchline. Picture: Steve Waller
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24