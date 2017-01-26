Overcast

Former Ransomes boss Steve Chicken joins Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG’s governing body

08:55 26 January 2017

A top Suffolk businessman has taken a role scrutinising the decisions taken by health commissioners in the county.

Comment

Steve Chicken, who was managing director at Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd, the turf equipment supplier, has joined the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group’s (IESCCG) governing body.

Introducing Dr Chicken at the IESCCG’s latest meeting at The Mix in Stowmarket, chairman Mark Shenton said: “I’m sure he will find working with our governing body very different indeed.”

Dr Chicken held his role at Ransomes Jacobsen Ltd in Ipswich for a little over two years, before concentrating the strategic development of the Jacobsen International businesses, which range from Iceland to India.

In 2005, he was appointed managing director of Textron Global Technology Centre, based in India, before taking various roles with the Engineering Employers’ Federation.

Dr Chicken is reported to have enjoyed a “successful career” in the Royal Air Force.

