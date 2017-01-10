Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Former social club next to vacated EADT and Ipswich Star offices to become town houses

09:00 10 January 2017

Social Club, Lower Brook Street, Ipswich.

Social Club, Lower Brook Street, Ipswich.

Historic buildings that were used as a social club in Ipswich’s Lower Brook Street look set to be converted into three townhouses.

3 Comments

The buildings were used as the staff club for Archant Suffolk – publishers of the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times – until a few years ago.

The newspapers moved to a new office on the junction of Portman Road and Princes Street last October, and the former offices are set to be demolished to make way for a new retirement housing development for McCarthy and Stone.

Now site owner Montague Asset Management has applied for permission to convert the Grade II listed building back into homes – and to demolish a function room that was built as an extension to the social club in 1969.

Most of the building dates from the 18th century. A cottage was built on the side in the 19th century.

The application is to turn the original house into two town houses – one with three bedrooms and one with four – and to convert the cottage into another three-bedroomed home.

Although the homes all have a second floor, the ceilings would be too low to be living spaces so they could only be used for storage.

There would be six car parking spaces – two for each property – and each would have a small private garden area.

The building ceased to be used as a social club about 10 years ago although the function room continued to be used for meetings until shortly before the offices moved from Lower Brook Street.

The former car park next to the building is likely to be left as open land because it is a scheduled Ancient Monument as part of the oldest parts of Ipswich.

The application is expected to go before the borough’s planning and development committee during the spring.

However the owner’s architects Barefoot and Gilles have already spoken to planning officers before submitting their formal bid.

3 comments

  • ok smarty 'Greatleapbackwards' ... that's one then.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Johnthebap

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Jonthebap, presumably you care as you bothered to read the article and then went to the trouble of commenting. I am interested as these are historic buildings in the town that are to be given a new lease of life which many people will welcome. So in answer to your rather silly question, "yes".

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Greatleapforward

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

  • Does anyone care?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Johnthebap

    Tuesday, January 10, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Police investigate whether phone found in Mildenhall is linked to search for Corrie McKeague

8 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Corrie CCTV Screen

Police are investigating whether a mobile phone discovered in the Mildenhall area is linked to the search for missing airman Corrie McKeague.

Woodhall Primary School, Sudbury, latest to join growing Samuel Ward Academy Trust as expansion continues

10:00 Matt Reason
Woodhall Community Primary School in Sudbury celebrates becoming part of Samuel Ward Academy Trust

A headteacher has spoken of his delight after his Suffolk primary school became latest member of a growing and highly-rated academy trust.

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

09:50 Adam Howlett
Aldeburgh High Street

Police are investigating a ‘smash and grab’ burglary at the Co-op store in Aldeburgh High Street.

Savills lettings administrator admits stealing around £16,000 from her Suffolk employer

08:00 Colin Adwent
Woman admits stealing cash from employer

A 51-year-old woman has admitted embezzling around £16,000 from her former employer over a period of five-and-a-half years.

Suffolk County Council rejects call for 20mph zone outside school in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

09:25 Jason Noble
A 20 mph zone is going to be created outside St Helens Primary School on Woodbridge Road.

Highways bosses at Suffolk County Council have said that a section of Woodbridge Road outside St Helen’s Primary School in Ipswich is not eligible for a 20mph zone – despite a petition with more than 1,000 signatures backing the plan.

Suffolk sculptor’s David Bowie portrait to show at Beccles film screening on anniversary of death

09:02 Andrew Hirst
Saxmundham based artist Stephen Hicklin with his portrait sculpture of David Bowie

A Suffolk sculptor’s tribute to the late, great David Bowie is being shown at a film screening taking place on today’s anniversary of his death.

Dramatic photos of car fire in Ipswich

08:24 Adam Howlett
The scene of a car fire in Saturn Road in Ipswich. Photo by KJ Spear

These dramatic pictures were taken early this morning of a car fire in Ipswich.

Most read

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

Aldeburgh High Street

Dramatic photos of car fire in Ipswich

The scene of a car fire in Saturn Road in Ipswich. Photo by KJ Spear

Savills lettings administrator admits stealing around £16,000 from her Suffolk employer

Woman admits stealing cash from employer

Updated: Arrest made after man stabbed in Suffolk street

Lowestoft Alma Road Stabbing Incident on the 09/01/17. Photo by Mick Howes

Last phase of original Travel Ipswich scheme finally gets under way

Redevelopment begins on Queen Street in Ipswich.

Updated: Man dies after suffering from breathing problems near Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich

Hadleigh Road.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Winners of Lincon City v Ipswich Town replay will host Brighton in FA Cup Fourth Round

The FA Cup trophy

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

Aldeburgh High Street

Monday verdict: From unity to discord in 18 months – what a sad state of affairs for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy at Portman Road for the FA Cup match with Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Commuter’s ‘journey from hell’ after freight train breaks down delaying services from London to Ipswich

Greater Anglia trains through Ipswich were affected by delays

Former social club next to vacated EADT and Ipswich Star offices to become town houses

Social Club, Lower Brook Street, Ipswich.

Last phase of original Travel Ipswich scheme finally gets under way

Redevelopment begins on Queen Street in Ipswich.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24