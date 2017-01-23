Overcast

Four options unveiled at public consultation on plans to improve A12 between Chelmsford and Marks Tey

23 January, 2017 - 10:46
Two bypasses could be added to the A12 under widening plans set out by Highways England today.

Four options have been revealed today at the launch of a public consultation into plans to improve the road between the Boreham Interchange at Chelmsford and Marks Tey.

One option includes a bypass for both Rivenhall and Marks Tey.

Two options involve just one each of those bypasses, while the fourth widens the A12 on the existing route.

Richard Hofton, programme leader for Highways England, said: “The A12 is a vital link between London and the M25, Ipswich and further into Suffolk.

“Up to 90,000 vehicles use the road every day, and already at certain peak periods it is operating above its capacity. By 2038 it will all be at capacity.”

If one or both bypasses are adopted, the existing road will be “de-trunked” and handed over to the county council. There are no proposals for what it will then be used for, but it could be used as a cycle route.

There are a number of public consultation events, several of which take place at the same location as A120 consultation events - as all of the proposed dialled A120 options set out by Essex County Council involve new junctions with the A12.

The events are at:

- Boreham village hall, 11am-5pm, Saturday, February 4

- Rivenhall Hotel, 1-8pm, Monday, February 6

- Marks Tey parish hall, 1-8pm, Tuesday, February 7

- Charter Hall, Colchester, 1-8pm, Friday, February 10

- Spring Lodge Centre, Witham, 11am-5pm, Saturday, February 11

- Feering Community Centre, 1-8pm, Tuesday, February 14

- Civic Centre, Chelmsford, 1-8pm, Wednesday, February 15 Alternatively people can have their say at www.highways.gov.uk/A12chelmsfordA120widening

A preferred route option will be released in early summer, and it is hoped work will begin in 2020.

Four options unveiled at public consultation on plans to improve A12 between Chelmsford and Marks Tey

