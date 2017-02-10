Four times the limit drink-driver left hole in 600-year-old building near Sudbury

The large hole left in the 15th century outbuilding in Stanstead. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Russian-national who was more than four times the alcohol limit is facing jail after his car ploughed into a 15th century building.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A drink driver smashes a large hole in a stone wall - 15 century outbuilding, Stanstead. Picture CONTRIBUTED A drink driver smashes a large hole in a stone wall - 15 century outbuilding, Stanstead. Picture CONTRIBUTED

Dmitrijus Malachovskis pleaded guilty at South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich to driving with excess alcohol when he left a ‘large hole’ in the historic property near Sudbury on Tuesday.

The court was told a breath test several hours after the crash in Lower Street, Stanstead, showed the 32-year-old Russian-national had 144 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said at around 2pm Julie Parrott, who owns the property, noticed Malachovskis in a Toyota Avensis parked close to her home.

He was asleep at the time and had to be woken up.

The 15th century outbuilding in Stanstead, damaged in a drink driving accident. Picture: GREGG BROWN The 15th century outbuilding in Stanstead, damaged in a drink driving accident. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Malachovskis appeared groggy and disorientated, the court was told.

Mrs Harper said he had parked inappropriately and that is why he had to be woken up.

Malachovskis started the Toyota and drove off towards Sudbury.

However, about 90 minutes later Mrs Parrott heard a loud bang outside her home.

When she looked outside the Toyota was buried in the brickwork of a 15th Century outbuilding with Malachovskis still in the car.

Both airbags had been deployed.

Mrs Harper said: “There was a very large hole in the outbuilding where the vehicle collided with it.”

Police arrived at around 4.10pm and Malachovskis, who was out of the vehicle, admitted he had been driving it.

Mrs Harper told the court: “He said he had been drinking alcohol for most of the day and was an idiot for driving the car.”

After supplying a positive roadside breath test Malachovskis was arrested.

He was originally taken to hospital. When he was released he was taken to a police investigation centre and four hours after arrest he was breath-tested.

The court heard Malachovskis’ reading put the offence in the most serious category of the sentencing guidelines, between a community order and 26 weeks’ imprisonment.

The case was adjourned until Monday, February 13, for a pre-sentence report to be compiled. Malachovskis, of Wenman Court, Norwich, was released on unconditional bail.