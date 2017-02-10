Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Four times the limit drink-driver left hole in 600-year-old building near Sudbury

11:58 10 February 2017

The large hole left in the 15th century outbuilding in Stanstead. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The large hole left in the 15th century outbuilding in Stanstead. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Russian-national who was more than four times the alcohol limit is facing jail after his car ploughed into a 15th century building.

Comment
A drink driver smashes a large hole in a stone wall - 15 century outbuilding, Stanstead. Picture CONTRIBUTEDA drink driver smashes a large hole in a stone wall - 15 century outbuilding, Stanstead. Picture CONTRIBUTED

Dmitrijus Malachovskis pleaded guilty at South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich to driving with excess alcohol when he left a ‘large hole’ in the historic property near Sudbury on Tuesday.

The court was told a breath test several hours after the crash in Lower Street, Stanstead, showed the 32-year-old Russian-national had 144 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said at around 2pm Julie Parrott, who owns the property, noticed Malachovskis in a Toyota Avensis parked close to her home.

He was asleep at the time and had to be woken up.

The 15th century outbuilding in Stanstead, damaged in a drink driving accident. Picture: GREGG BROWNThe 15th century outbuilding in Stanstead, damaged in a drink driving accident. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Malachovskis appeared groggy and disorientated, the court was told.

Mrs Harper said he had parked inappropriately and that is why he had to be woken up.

Malachovskis started the Toyota and drove off towards Sudbury.

However, about 90 minutes later Mrs Parrott heard a loud bang outside her home.

When she looked outside the Toyota was buried in the brickwork of a 15th Century outbuilding with Malachovskis still in the car.

Both airbags had been deployed.

Mrs Harper said: “There was a very large hole in the outbuilding where the vehicle collided with it.”

Police arrived at around 4.10pm and Malachovskis, who was out of the vehicle, admitted he had been driving it.

Mrs Harper told the court: “He said he had been drinking alcohol for most of the day and was an idiot for driving the car.”

After supplying a positive roadside breath test Malachovskis was arrested.

He was originally taken to hospital. When he was released he was taken to a police investigation centre and four hours after arrest he was breath-tested.

The court heard Malachovskis’ reading put the offence in the most serious category of the sentencing guidelines, between a community order and 26 weeks’ imprisonment.

The case was adjourned until Monday, February 13, for a pre-sentence report to be compiled. Malachovskis, of Wenman Court, Norwich, was released on unconditional bail.

Keywords: South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Breaking News: Corrie McKeague: Landfill site to be searched by police in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman

12:04 Matt Reason
Corrie McKeague

A vast area of landfill in Cambridgeshire will be searched for any sign of Corrie McKeague, who went missing more than four months ago from Bury St Edmunds.

Angel Hill GP surgery in Bury St Edmunds told to improve by CQC

10 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Angel Hill GP surgery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHRIS SHIMWELL

A GP surgery serving 14,400 patients across Bury St Edmunds has been told to improve by health inspectors.

Four times the limit drink-driver left hole in 600-year-old building near Sudbury

11:58 Colin Adwent
The large hole left in the 15th century outbuilding in Stanstead. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Russian-national who was more than four times the alcohol limit is facing jail after his car ploughed into a 15th century building.

Breaking News: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

12:55 Colin Adwent
Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

A boy has become the second person to be arrested on suspicion of murder after a man sustained fatal stab wounds near Ipswich railway station.

Five Suffolk schools to join Ipswich Primary Academies Trust under new ASSET Education name

12:50 Jason Noble
The Oaks Primary School ,Ipswich, is already under the Ipswich Primary Academies Trust banner

An academy trust which runs three Ipswich primary schools is set to more than double its number of schools this year – and is changing its name as it ventures further afield in Suffolk.

Family pay tribute to Ipswich D-Day hero Cyril Nixon

12:50 Adam Howlett
Cyril Nixon surrounded by his family in October 2016 after receiving a medal for his part in the Normandy landings. Picture: PAUL NIXON

Tributes have been paid to Suffolk D-Day veteran and ‘true gentleman’ Cyril Nixon who has died at the age of 92.

One lane of A12 at Witham remains closed after fatal lorry crash on Wednesday

10:54 Gemma Mitchell
The lorry which veered off a bridge onto the A12. Photo: Erin Bristow

Forensic teams are today searching for other possible casualties of a major lorry crash on the A12.

Most read

A12 southbound reopens in Essex after fatal lorry crash in Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

Breaking News: Corrie McKeague: Landfill site to be searched by police in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman

Corrie McKeague

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Breaking News: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Ipswich restaurant worker stole hundreds of pounds from Morrison’s in Sproughton Road

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Breaking News: Corrie McKeague: Landfill site to be searched by police in hunt for RAF Honington serviceman

Corrie McKeague

Video: Ipswich Town’s Tom Lawrence misses out on Championship player of the month

Tom Lawrence

‘I’ll take it game-by-game’ says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Half price ticket offer for Ipswich Town’s midweek game against Wolves

Portman Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24