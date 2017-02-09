Four-vehicle crash on A12 northbound near Copdock

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout (stock image). Archant

Motorists face delays on the A12 heading into Ipswich this evening after a four vehicles were involved in a crash.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A BMW, Peugeot, Toyota Auris and a Volkswagen were involved in a collision on the dual carriageway northbound around a mile from Copdock at 4.50pm, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said.

One lane is blocked between junction 32b (Belstead) and junction 33 (Copdock Interchange).

Four fire engines and an ambulance have been called to the scene.

One motorist has suffered stomach injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The motorist is conscious and breathing and is being treated by paramedics.

Firefighters also freed a motorist trapped in one of the vehicles.

Vehicles are able to pass the scene of the collision in the outside lane. Debris is strewn across the road and Highways England might have to be called to the scene, police said.

The police spokesman did not have details of the models of the BMW, Peugeot and Volkswagen vehicles involved in the crash.