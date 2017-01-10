Four-way traffic lights at Woodbridge Road/Sidegate Lane junction after burst water main

Stock photo of a collapsed sewer in the same area of Woodbridge Road in February 2015.

Motorists in Ipswich face rush-hour disruption this evening due to a burst water main.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four-way traffic lights have been put in place in Woodbridge Road, at the junction with Sidegate Lane, due to the problem.

The issue was reported to Anglian Water on Tuesday afternoon and an engineer arrived at the scene to carry out repair work at around 6pm.

Drivers will be unable to turn left in to Sidegate Lane as a result of the work, while the water giant has issued an apology to anyone affected.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “In order to repair the pipe, four-way traffic lights will need to be set up and a lane closure put in place.

“Due to the location of the burst, road users will not be able to turn left on to Sidegate Lane from Woodbridge Road.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience this causes and we will be working as quickly as possible to get things back to normal.”