Foyer for Ipswich set to close at the end of March

The Ipswich Foyer in Star Lane.

The Foyer for Ipswich in Star Lane is set to close on March 31 after it failed to win a Suffolk County Council contract to support young people in the town.

Those still living in the building, which opened in 1997, are due to be sent formal notice to quit at the end of February.

The company is working with support workers to find new homes for residents and has arranged special meetings over the next few weeks.

When the prospect of the closure was first raised in the middle of last year there were 44 young people aged between 18 and 25 living there.

A petition was organised and it looked as if the building could be reprieved after Centra was asked to tender to provide services to young people.

However residents have now been sent a letter by Centra telling them that the bid was unsuccessful and that they will have to leave by March 31.