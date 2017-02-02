Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Foyle’s War producer Jill Green replaces Diana Quick as Aldeburgh film festival director

09:14 02 February 2017

Jill Green has been announced as artistic director for the 23rd Aldeburgh Documentary Festival

Jill Green has been announced as artistic director for the 23rd Aldeburgh Documentary Festival

Archant

A film and television producer has taken over the role of artistic director for an annual documentary festival held on the Suffolk coast.

Comment
Diana Quick, departing artistic director of the Aldeburgh Documentary FestivalDiana Quick, departing artistic director of the Aldeburgh Documentary Festival

Jill Green, head of Eleventh Hour Films, responsible for dramas New Blood, Foyle’s War and Safe House, has been appointed to head up the 23rd Aldeburgh Documentary Festival this year.

A trustee of festival venue Aldeburgh Cinema, she will take over as artistic director from actress Diana Quick, under whose guidance the festival has grown into a nationally recognised event.

Jill, who has a home nearby, said: “I’m passionate about documentaries and I’ve been attending this festival as an excited punter for the last five years.

“The wide array of films have always been thought provoking, as have the discussions that take place in the foyer, pubs, restaurants and cafés afterwards. It’s a truly unique weekend.”

Last year’s festival included the presentation of a lifetime achievement award to Louis Theroux, Joanna Lumley discussing her travel work, Norma Percy in conversation with Nick Robinson on her BBC2 series Inside the White House, Nick Dear introducing Oscar-nominee Life, Animated and Bill Nighy’s on-stage prologue to a film about girl’s football.

This year’s event aims to shine light on the human condition in the UK and around the world. It is scheduled to take place from November 3-5

Departing festival director, Diana Quick will continue to be part of the team as a consultant.

She said: “As director of the Aldeburgh DocFest for the last seven years, it has been my privilege to introduce our audience to some of the greatest films being made across the world – and to their creators.

“Our unique selling point has become the lively discussions which follow the screenings, bringing world-class commentators to exchange their views with the audience.

“The festival team, with the expertise of executive director Thomas Gerstenmeyer and programmer Chris Harris, overseen by Marc Vlessing (fellow trustee and chief executive of Pocket Living), will be beautifully completed by Jill Green as artistic director. I am delighted to welcome her to the helm, and look forward to the continued development of the festival under her leadership.”

Keywords: United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Convicted fraudster working for Leiston funeral director stole 81-year-old widower’s £1,000 for wife’s headstone

08:13 Colin Adwent
Julie Smith leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A convicted fraudster working at a funeral director’s stole £1,000 from an 81-year-old which he gave her to pay for his late wife’s headstone.

Foyle’s War producer Jill Green replaces Diana Quick as Aldeburgh film festival director

12 minutes ago Tom Potter
Jill Green has been announced as artistic director for the 23rd Aldeburgh Documentary Festival

A film and television producer has taken over the role of artistic director for an annual documentary festival held on the Suffolk coast.

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals’ boss says 23% fall in nursing applicants is ‘most worrying news’

42 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Nick Hulme. Credit: Colchester Hospital

The boss of two of the region’s biggest hospitals has highlighted concerns over a significant reduction in the number of people training to become nurses.

Award for child bereavement work goes to funeral home director

54 minutes ago Tom Potter
Sheriff of Norwich, Richard Marks; Anne Beckett-Allen and Simon Wright, chief executive of Nelson’s Journey. Photo: Richard Jarmy Photography.

A funeral home boss has been recognised for supporting bereaved children and young people.

Milestone reached in Suffolk Wildlife Trust Broads nature reserve appeal

06:00 John Grant
A view across part of the land targeted in the appeal

Suffolk Wildlife Trust has reached a new milestone in its £1million appeal to create a watery, wildlife-filled and ‘internationally important’ land of wonder in East Anglia’s Broads – and is reinvigorating its plea for funds on a day of global significance for wetlands.

Opinion: Will the new Sizewell C be too large for the Suffolk Coast I love so much?

05:52 Paul Geater
Sizewell A and B are part of the coastal scene - but Sizewell C could be a station too far.

For most of my life I’ve been a supporter of nuclear power as a reliable green alternative to shoving carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, writes Paul Geater.

Green light given to bill paving way for Britain’s divorce from the EU

Yesterday, 22:23 Annabelle Dickson
Brexit Secretary David Davis speaks in the House of Commons. Photo: PA Wire

A new law to give prime minister Theresa May the green light to begin divorce proceedings with the European Union passed a major hurdle after an overwhelming majority of MPs gave it their backing.

Most read

Primark is coming to Colchester town centre – and an opening date has been confirmed

Primark. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Join In: How much do you know about these 11 lost or demolished Ipswich buildings?

A building which for many years was a familiar site on the Ipswich skyline - but what was it? (Photo by Richard Rackham/Archant).

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Convicted fraudster working for Leiston funeral director stole 81-year-old widower’s £1,000 for wife’s headstone

Julie Smith leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Hermione Granger’s dad swaps Hogwarts for Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School

The actor, author and presenter, Ian Kelly, who appeared in the final Harry Potter film, with staff, children and parents at Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School and officially opened the Yoxford Reading Rooms. Back L-R Sophie Hosea, Jake Marsh, Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne, Ian Kelly, Susan Bates, Tara Balaam, Brigit King. Front L-R Troy Mkwoutwana, Sacha Robb.

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals’ boss says 23% fall in nursing applicants is ‘most worrying news’

Nick Hulme. Credit: Colchester Hospital

How did your MP vote? Theresa May moves a step closer to getting green light for EU divorce

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Sinkhole fears of neighbours on Woodbridge street plagued by constant surface water flooding

Naverne Meadows residents; Gabby Ridgway, Alistair Edgar, Sally Harris, Marie Lilley, Hannah Gavin, Pete Whelan, Anna Carr, Alan Tooke, Fiona Greig and Nick and Elizabeth Murphy meet county councillor Caroline Page. PHOTO: Ruth Leach

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24