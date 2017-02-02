Foyle’s War producer Jill Green replaces Diana Quick as Aldeburgh film festival director

A film and television producer has taken over the role of artistic director for an annual documentary festival held on the Suffolk coast.

Jill Green, head of Eleventh Hour Films, responsible for dramas New Blood, Foyle’s War and Safe House, has been appointed to head up the 23rd Aldeburgh Documentary Festival this year.

A trustee of festival venue Aldeburgh Cinema, she will take over as artistic director from actress Diana Quick, under whose guidance the festival has grown into a nationally recognised event.

Jill, who has a home nearby, said: “I’m passionate about documentaries and I’ve been attending this festival as an excited punter for the last five years.

“The wide array of films have always been thought provoking, as have the discussions that take place in the foyer, pubs, restaurants and cafés afterwards. It’s a truly unique weekend.”

Last year’s festival included the presentation of a lifetime achievement award to Louis Theroux, Joanna Lumley discussing her travel work, Norma Percy in conversation with Nick Robinson on her BBC2 series Inside the White House, Nick Dear introducing Oscar-nominee Life, Animated and Bill Nighy’s on-stage prologue to a film about girl’s football.

This year’s event aims to shine light on the human condition in the UK and around the world. It is scheduled to take place from November 3-5

Departing festival director, Diana Quick will continue to be part of the team as a consultant.

She said: “As director of the Aldeburgh DocFest for the last seven years, it has been my privilege to introduce our audience to some of the greatest films being made across the world – and to their creators.

“Our unique selling point has become the lively discussions which follow the screenings, bringing world-class commentators to exchange their views with the audience.

“The festival team, with the expertise of executive director Thomas Gerstenmeyer and programmer Chris Harris, overseen by Marc Vlessing (fellow trustee and chief executive of Pocket Living), will be beautifully completed by Jill Green as artistic director. I am delighted to welcome her to the helm, and look forward to the continued development of the festival under her leadership.”