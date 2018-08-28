‘We’re immensely proud’ - Top marks for Millie after GCSE grade review

Millie Crewe got some of the best GCSE results in the country Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE Framlingham College

An independent Suffolk school’s successful GCSE grade review has brought a boost for 31 students – including one girl whose haul is now among the best in the country.

Millie Crewe is said to be the “toast of Framlingham College” after earning 10 grade 9s and one A* during the 2018 GCSEs.

The school said that the “breathtaking” results placed Millie in the top 0.12% of the country.

Headmaster Paul Taylor said: “We are immensely proud of Millie.

“The biggest compliment that we can pay her is that these results came as no surprise to us.

“They were thoroughly deserved, and it is lovely to see yet another Framlinghamian achieving in the very top national academic echelon, while also continuing to enjoy the full breadth of co-curricular opportunity on offer here.”

Millie is said to be have shown a “whole-hearted commitment” to other pursuits, including sport, music and theatre.

The final position of Millie’s grades emerged last week due to a successful remoderation of the college’s art and design course, which led to all 31 grades being restored to their original standing. It means 65% of the art and design grades are 9–7.