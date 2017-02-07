Rain

Framework for future growth of Ipswich moves a step forward

22:21 07 February 2017

Grafton House.

Grafton House.

Archant

Proposals outlining the future growth of Ipswich will now go before the Borough Council’s full council after the executive gave it the green light.

The Ipswich Local Plan, which creates a framework for how the town will be developed from 2011 to 2031, was subject to an inspector’s examination before it could be approved.

An earlier plan had expected the number of houses to grow by 13,500, however this was later revised to 9,777 - which works out as 489 homes a year.

The plans also include at least 35 hectares of employment land.

Before the plans could go to full council, they were subject to an independent examination during 2016.

On January 17, the council received the inspector’s report concluding the Core Strategy Review and Site Allocation Plans were sound and legally compliant.

Today, the council’s executive agreed the inspector’s recommendations.

The plan will now go before full council to be scrutinised.

