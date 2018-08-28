‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church

A Suffolk singer is returning to her home county for a Christmas concert in aid of a children’s charity.

Christina Johnston, who attended Framlingham College but recently moved to London to work with a top music manager, will be performing at Aldeburgh Parish Church on Saturday, December 22.

“I have a lot of concerts in London leading up to Christmas but for me it was really important to include a concert for the people of my home county,” said Christina.

“Suffolk is my home and now I have moved back for good I wanted to do something special for them this Christmas.

“I love performing for my home county as this is where it all started.

“Suffolk will always have a huge space in my heart as it has made me who I am. I am so happy to be home at last.

The ‘Chrissy at Christmas’ concert is in aid of The Sick Children’s Trust, for which Christina is an ambassador.

“They do so much good work to keep families together whose children are in hospital by providing accommodation at the hospitals for the parents,” she added.

“I know what it is like to be far away from a parent at Christmas.

“My own mother was in hospital over Christmas, when I was three after our car accident.

“It is important for me to raise money for such an amazing charity especially over Christmas when families need to be together even more as they feel the strain even more.

“I hope we can get a full audience and raise awareness and money from this concert for The Sick Children’s Trust.”

Email Christina’s management or call 07949 171049 for tickets costing £15.