Framlingham cancer patient organises charity walk every day of January – and the response has been ‘crazy’

Matt Bayfield with friends, family and supporters on a walk around Framlingham

When Mat Bayfield invited people to join him on a daily fundraising walk throughout January, he hoped for a good turnout and about £1,000 for charity by the end of the month.

But the 45-year-old musician, who lives with an inoperable tumour on his brain stem, has been astonished by the reaction – leading small crowds around the countryside and raising double his initial target inside a week.

The former centre-forward for Framlingham Town set off from the club’s home ground with dozens of supporters in tow at the weekend, before trekking eight miles around Alton Water reservoir yesterday.

Mr Bayfield, one half of folk duo The Broadside Boys, decided to launch his ‘Walk and Talk’ challenge as a way of getting fit for his upcoming nationwide tour with Richard Digance.

He came up with the idea with girlfriend Kelly Pritchard, who lost her sister to a brain tumour in 2010.

Matt Bayfield (centre) is raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity Matt Bayfield (centre) is raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity

“It’s all gone a bit crazy,” he said. “I chose to go on a walk every day as a way of getting fit and encouraging other people to join me for a good chat.

“I thought it could help people suffering ill health, depression or loneliness.

“It’s something everyone can take part in. People with wheelchairs have shown support and everyone has embraced the general ethic of friendship.

“I think people see my story and think ‘if he can do it, so can I’.”

Diagnosed with brainstem glioma in 2012, Mr Bayfield calls his disease “Brian, my unwanted lodger”. If the tumour doesn’t develop, doctors say he can live a relatively healthy life. “They’ve told me to enjoy life,” said the father of two teenage girls.

“I have an uncertain future. The tumour is there – I don’t know if it will grow again, so I live for the day. My motto is ‘life isn’t a rehearsal’.

“As my consultant tells me, positivity is key.”

Mr Bayfield has undergone extensive radiotherapy, leaving his energy levels depleted. Another scan at the end of January will give him the latest prognosis.

“My family and friends have been an incredible support,” he said. “Kelly and I were drawn together by a common story. She has been terrific.

“The football club has also given me great support. It was nice to return to my old home ground for the walk.”

You can find out where the next walk will be by searching for ‘Mat’s walk and talk challenge’ on Facebook or justgiving.com. You can also contact Mr Bayfield directly on 07464 484922.

A two-mile night-time walk is planned along the promenade in Felixtowe, followed by fish and chips, at 7pm tomorrow.

A Saturday stroll round Dedham Vale is also planned, along with a walk at Glemham Hall on the last Sunday of January, followed by a performance by The Broadside Boys.