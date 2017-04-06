Framlingham four have one mission, to take on three peaks for two charities

Left to right: Laura Taylor, Charles Wright, Claire Darby and Catherine Hill at Framlingham Medical Practice. Picture: MEGAN GOODWIN Archant

An emboldened group of medical practice colleagues are preparing to embark upon an exhausting challenge in aid of a lifesaving charity and cancer treatment facility.

Next month, three medicine dispensers and a doctor from Framlingham Surgery will set off on the Three Peaks Challenge – attempting to climb Britain’s highest peaks within 24 hours.

The formidable task will see them scale Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in the Lake District, and Snowdon in Wales.

The team decided to take on the challenge to raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the new Woolverstone Macmillan Centre at Ipswich Hospital.

Their motto is: ‘Three peaks, two charities, one mission’.

Senior partner, Dr Charles Wright will be joined by dispensers Claire Darby, Laura Taylor and Catherine Hill on the journey.

They plan to set off on the morning of Friday, May 26, and take their first steps up Ben Nevis at 5pm – making their final descent five hours later and driving six hours to Scafell Pike, where they will set off on an attempt to conquer the 3,000ft summit at about 4am on Saturday morning.

If all goes to plan, the team will be on the road soon after 8am, bound for Snowdon, where they hope to arrive at 1pm and have completed their Three Peaks Challenge by 5pm – 24 hours after approaching the foot of Ben Nevis.

They will be assisted along the way by a support team, including health care assistant Julie Rozier, practice nurse Chris Sampson.

Meanwhile, Mrs Darby’s husband, Tim, and Mrs Rozier’s husband, Steve, will be sharing driving duties in a minibus sponsored by Breheny civil engineers.

Mrs Darby, 59, said: “The biggest problem we’ve faced is finding anywhere steep enough to train in Suffolk.

“We’ve organised weekend walks of increasing length. Someone suggested running up and down the castle embankment.

“We’ll be taking along spare clothing, water and a few energy bars. We’ll be properly fed in the minibus as we travel – and grab a few hours of sleep, hopefully.

“We would like to raise about £6,000 for the air ambulance and cancer unit.”

You can sponsor the team by visiting uk.virginmoneygiving.com