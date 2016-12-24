Framlingham go-kart racing to the Hadleigh show - your iwitness photos from May
17:00 24 December 2016
Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are lookin back at the pictures submitted to us in May.
The Hadleigh show always takes place at the start of the month and this year saw a motorbike stunt display team perform. Peter Norris captured one of the riders mid-air as he leapt through flames.
Pamela Bidwell submitted some brilliant photos of fox cubs peering out from the bushes.
High octane action took over the streets of Framlingham as they were transformed into a race track for home made go-karts.
Stonham Barns hosted this year’s Mid & West Suffolk show, and a highlight was the joust which Barry Pullen caught expertly.
In Christchurch Park, motorists from all over the county gathered to bring their classic cars and push bikes to show off.
Bluebells paved the way in Dunwich as Alison Connors admires the blossoming flower on her walks.
And Artist Remraf sent this glorious photo of Great Bealings church in the setting sun,
These are just a select handful of our favourite photos that were sent in during May. Check in tomorrow as we look at your best photos from June.
