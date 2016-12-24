Framlingham go-kart racing to the Hadleigh show - your iwitness photos from May

Spring in Woolpit. Picture: Mark Hunter (c) copyright citizenside.com

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are lookin back at the pictures submitted to us in May.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stunt riders at the Hadleigh show. Picture: Peter Norris Stunt riders at the Hadleigh show. Picture: Peter Norris

The Hadleigh show always takes place at the start of the month and this year saw a motorbike stunt display team perform. Peter Norris captured one of the riders mid-air as he leapt through flames.

Fox cubs in the bush. Picture: Pamela Bidwell Fox cubs in the bush. Picture: Pamela Bidwell

Pamela Bidwell submitted some brilliant photos of fox cubs peering out from the bushes.

Spent a wonderful Sunday afternoon on the market hill in Framlingham watching the Go Cart racing. Picture: Allison Balaam Spent a wonderful Sunday afternoon on the market hill in Framlingham watching the Go Cart racing. Picture: Allison Balaam

High octane action took over the streets of Framlingham as they were transformed into a race track for home made go-karts.

The Mid & West Suffolk show at Stonham Barns. Picture: Barry Pullen The Mid & West Suffolk show at Stonham Barns. Picture: Barry Pullen

Stonham Barns hosted this year’s Mid & West Suffolk show, and a highlight was the joust which Barry Pullen caught expertly.

Classic motor's gathering in Christchurch Park. Picture: Graham Meadows Classic motor's gathering in Christchurch Park. Picture: Graham Meadows

In Christchurch Park, motorists from all over the county gathered to bring their classic cars and push bikes to show off.

Bluebells coming out at Dunwich. Picture: Alison Connors Bluebells coming out at Dunwich. Picture: Alison Connors

Bluebells paved the way in Dunwich as Alison Connors admires the blossoming flower on her walks.

Gt Bealings church at sunset Gt Bealings church at sunset

And Artist Remraf sent this glorious photo of Great Bealings church in the setting sun,

These are just a select handful of our favourite photos that were sent in during May. Check in tomorrow as we look at your best photos from June.

Share your photos here