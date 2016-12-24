Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Framlingham go-kart racing to the Hadleigh show - your iwitness photos from May

17:00 24 December 2016

Spring in Woolpit. Picture: Mark Hunter

Spring in Woolpit. Picture: Mark Hunter

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are lookin back at the pictures submitted to us in May.

Comment
Stunt riders at the Hadleigh show. Picture: Peter NorrisStunt riders at the Hadleigh show. Picture: Peter Norris

The Hadleigh show always takes place at the start of the month and this year saw a motorbike stunt display team perform. Peter Norris captured one of the riders mid-air as he leapt through flames.

Fox cubs in the bush. Picture: Pamela BidwellFox cubs in the bush. Picture: Pamela Bidwell

Pamela Bidwell submitted some brilliant photos of fox cubs peering out from the bushes.

Spent a wonderful Sunday afternoon on the market hill in Framlingham watching the Go Cart racing. Picture: Allison BalaamSpent a wonderful Sunday afternoon on the market hill in Framlingham watching the Go Cart racing. Picture: Allison Balaam

High octane action took over the streets of Framlingham as they were transformed into a race track for home made go-karts.

The Mid & West Suffolk show at Stonham Barns. Picture: Barry PullenThe Mid & West Suffolk show at Stonham Barns. Picture: Barry Pullen

Stonham Barns hosted this year’s Mid & West Suffolk show, and a highlight was the joust which Barry Pullen caught expertly.

Classic motor's gathering in Christchurch Park. Picture: Graham MeadowsClassic motor's gathering in Christchurch Park. Picture: Graham Meadows

In Christchurch Park, motorists from all over the county gathered to bring their classic cars and push bikes to show off.

Bluebells coming out at Dunwich. Picture: Alison ConnorsBluebells coming out at Dunwich. Picture: Alison Connors

Bluebells paved the way in Dunwich as Alison Connors admires the blossoming flower on her walks.

Gt Bealings church at sunsetGt Bealings church at sunset

And Artist Remraf sent this glorious photo of Great Bealings church in the setting sun,

These are just a select handful of our favourite photos that were sent in during May. Check in tomorrow as we look at your best photos from June.

Share your photos here

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

15:28 Matt Stott
Status Quo Regent 1998

People in Suffolk have paid tributes to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died at the age of 68 after suffering from a severe infection.

Have you seen missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess?

37 minutes ago Matt Stott
Cameron Burgess. Pic: Essex Police.

A Colchester man has been reported missing to police.

Bishop’s Highpoint prison visit aims to show inmates they are ‘not forgotten’ at Christmas

15:00 Richard Cornwell
Bishop Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, is pictured in Mendlesham.

The Bishop of Dunwich is set to spend Christmas morning in prison – meeting inmates who can feel the separation from their families acutely at this time of year.

£1.8m project to help mentally ill back into work in Essex

15:33 Will Lodge Essex chief reporter
�1.8m boost for Enable East mental health project. L-R: Paul Feasey Signpost, Chris Paveley North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, Sarah Knights Realise Futures, Phil Edwards Employ-Ability, Rachel Jennings Enable East. Photo: Contributed

A project helping people with mental health problems get back into work in Essex has been given a £1.8million funding boost.

Gallery: Baby Evie ready to celebrate first Christmas at home in Ipswich with family

14:10 Matt Stott
Evie Compton at home with her parents Sharon Halls and Daniel Compton.

Baby Evie crawls around the rearranged lounge with bright-eyed enthusiasm and inquisitiveness. She has been set free after posing for several photographs with her loving parents.

Swimmers at Aldeburgh ready to take the plunge for charities

14:00
Crowds gather for the annual Boxing Day dip in Aldeburgh.

People are being encouraged to give their support to a popular annual event – when around 100 people will take the plunge into the chilly North Sea.

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike lose their baby

13:52 Matt Stott
Mike and Zara Tindall leave St Paul's Cathedral in London after a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Queen in June 2016. Pic: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

Most read

Video: Hollywood actor Tom Hardy puts out video appeal for missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague last seen in Suffolk

Tom Hardy. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ipswich ex-teacher, 75, given restraining order after attacking his wife for third time

Ipswich Crown Court

Scramble to find elderly residents a place to live after Hadleigh nursing home closes days before Christmas

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Squatters strike in Stowmarket - again

Bridge Street in Stowmarket

Fire investigation concludes fatal Braintree blaze started accidentally from candles

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

Status Quo Regent 1998

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Managing director Ian Milne says Ipswich Town are working on a project to attract young fans to Portman Road

Young supporters at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

Status Quo Regent 1998

Council promises Waterfront lighting in the New Year

The area of footpath, road and parking space from Stoke Bridge towards Dance East. Now the surface has been improved, but there is no sign of the promised street lights.

Levels of poverty in Suffolk could reach crisis point in 2017, warns Suffolk Community Foundation’s Tim Holder

Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Left to right, Hazel Smith, Mike Smith, Nigel Scarff, Catherine Legg, Paul Campbell and Paul Bearman.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24