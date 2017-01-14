Framlingham Library becomes Suffolk’s ninth to host adult colouring sessions – have you tried it?

An adult colouring group session at Ipswich Library

The growing popularity of adult colouring sessions has seen yet another Suffolk library begin hosting regular events.

Framlingham Library is now holding an “adult colouring club” every Thursday from 10am-noon, becoming the ninth in the county to do so. Others include Southwold, Kesgrave, Haverhill, Stowmarket and four in Ipswich.

Suffolk Libraries said: “More and more adult colouring sessions have been launched in our libraries over the past couple of years, following its increase in popularity. Some are dedicated sessions and some simply make the materials available for people to use if they want to. Some libraries were finding people were coming to the library to do some adult colouring themselves anyway.

“Adult colouring is known to be relaxing, creative and can help to relieve stress.

“The idea of the new session at Framlingham is to provide a relaxing session which will hopefully help people to make new friends. It’s open to everyone.”

The regular sessions are:

Chantry Library – part of general craft activities on Saturday and Sundays from 10am-4pm.

Ipswich County Library – Tuesdays 10.30-11.30am

Stowmarket Library – Wednesdays 10.30-11.30am

Gainsborough Library in Ipswich – Tuesdays 10.30am-noon in the café

Kesgrave Library – first Thursday of the month at 7pm

Framlingham Library – adult colouring club on Thursday from 10am-12noon

Stoke Library in Ipswich – every Friday from 9.45-10.45am

Haverhill Library – Sundays from 1.30-3.30pm.

Rosehill Library in Ipswich – Fridays 2pm-3pm.

Southwold Library – second Tuesday of the month from 6.30-7.30pm.

