Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Framlingham Library becomes Suffolk’s ninth to host adult colouring sessions – have you tried it?

16:07 14 January 2017

An adult colouring group session at Ipswich Library

An adult colouring group session at Ipswich Library

The growing popularity of adult colouring sessions has seen yet another Suffolk library begin hosting regular events.

Comment

Framlingham Library is now holding an “adult colouring club” every Thursday from 10am-noon, becoming the ninth in the county to do so. Others include Southwold, Kesgrave, Haverhill, Stowmarket and four in Ipswich.

Suffolk Libraries said: “More and more adult colouring sessions have been launched in our libraries over the past couple of years, following its increase in popularity. Some are dedicated sessions and some simply make the materials available for people to use if they want to. Some libraries were finding people were coming to the library to do some adult colouring themselves anyway.

“Adult colouring is known to be relaxing, creative and can help to relieve stress.

“The new sessions at Framlingham Library launched this week and are running every Thursday from 10am-noon.

“The idea of the new session at Framlingham is to provide a relaxing session which will hopefully help people to make new friends. It’s open to everyone.”

The regular sessions are:

Chantry Library – part of general craft activities on Saturday and Sundays from 10am-4pm.

Ipswich County Library – Tuesdays 10.30-11.30am

Stowmarket Library – Wednesdays 10.30-11.30am

Gainsborough Library in Ipswich – Tuesdays 10.30am-noon in the café

Kesgrave Library – first Thursday of the month at 7pm

Framlingham Library – adult colouring club on Thursday from 10am-12noon

Stoke Library in Ipswich – every Friday from 9.45-10.45am

Haverhill Library – Sundays from 1.30-3.30pm.

Rosehill Library in Ipswich – Fridays 2pm-3pm.

Southwold Library – second Tuesday of the month from 6.30-7.30pm.

Visit here to find out more.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Breaking News: Man dies after cliff collapse on the beach at Thorpeness

14:37 Tom Potter & Lauren Everitt
Emergency services at the scene of a rescue operation to free a man trapped under a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness

A man has died after a cliff collapsed on the Suffolk coast earlier this afternoon.

Jimmy’s Farm staff in overnight search for wallabies - one found safe and well, the other still on the loose

16:19 Tom Potter
Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

One of a pair of wallabies that went missing from Jimmy’s Farm near Ipswich last night has been found safe and well with help from a member of the public - although the other is still on the loose.

Framlingham Library becomes Suffolk’s ninth to host adult colouring sessions – have you tried it?

16:07
An adult colouring group session at Ipswich Library

The growing popularity of adult colouring sessions has seen yet another Suffolk library begin hosting regular events.

Heartbeat’s artwork brightens cardiac clinic rooms at Ipswich Hospital

15:07 Andrew Hirst
Members of Heartbeat (East Suffolk)

Art by members of a cardiac support group has been used to brighten a Suffolk hospital’s heart clinic.

Supporters club from Germany travel to Ipswich to cheer on the Blues

14:07 Adam Howlett
Düsseldorf Fortuna supporters are visiting Portman Road to cheer on the Blues today

Two coach loads of football fans from Düsseldorf in Germany have made the long trip to Ipswich to cheer on the Blues as they take on Blackburn today.

Obesity in Suffolk is reaching ‘epidemic’ levels

14:07 Andrew Hirst
A Suffolk doctor has raised concerns about rising levels of obesity

A Suffolk doctor claims the county has a “huge problem” with obesity, which is reaching “epidemic proportions”.

Video: See photos and watch video of last night’s powerful waves hitting Cromer and Felixstowe

14:06
Effects of the tidal surge in Suffolk. By Antony Perkins

The storm surge hit coastal towns in Suffolk last night with high tides, strong winds and a storm surge combining forces.

Most read

Breaking News: Man dies after cliff collapse on the beach at Thorpeness

Emergency services at the scene of a rescue operation to free a man trapped under a collapsed cliff in Thorpeness

Gallery: Pictures of storm surge causing flooding in Southwold and Lowestoft as sea levels rise

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Gallery: No serious flooding in Suffolk and Essex during storm surge last night

The storm surge water kept well away from the temporary flood defence barriers installed around the Lings Car showroom in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Boatyard flooded at Felixstowe Ferry in early hours at high water

Felixstowe Ferry tidal serge

Jimmy’s Farm staff in overnight search for wallabies - one found safe and well, the other still on the loose

Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

Latest updates on flooding, evacuations and the storm surge in Suffolk and Essex

Storm surge flooding around the rear of the Harbour Inn at Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers opens up about abuse from supporters and his uncertain future

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Mick McCarthy admits it’ll be difficult for Ipswich Town to keep hold of in-form loanee Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence puts Ipswich ahead with this free-kick. Photo: James Ager

Match report: Ipswich Town 3 Blackburn Rovers 2 – Another Tom Lawrence wonder goal seals entertaining victory

Ipswich players rush to celebrate with goalscorer Tom Lawrence. Photo: James Ager

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy tells new signing Kieffer Moore not to look at social media

New Ipswich Town signing Kieffer Moore watched the win against Blackburn from the Directors' Box. Photo: James Ager

Ipswich Town set to sign Forest Green Rovers striker Kieffer Moore – with three other bids in

Kieffer Moore (left) in action for Yeovil.

Jimmy’s Farm staff in overnight search for wallabies - one found safe and well, the other still on the loose

Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24