Framlingham woman wins share of £61,000 prize on The Chase after being teamed with the ‘Telminator’

A quiz show contestant from Suffolk has won a massive pay-out after playing alongside one of the best contestants in the game’s history.

Henri Lewis, from Framligham, appeared on ITV’s The Chase when she was teamed with Terry “the Telminator”, who left viewers in awe at his phenomenal quizzing skills.

While Miss Lewis, an events organiser at Thorpeness Golf Club, earned a respectable £6,000 in the cash builder round, Terry managed to scoop an incredible £50,000, helping their team win £61,000.

“He was just amazing,” Miss Lewis said.

“It was a great experience to be part of.”

Although the show only aired on Wednesday, it had been filmed last April and Miss Lewis, a former landlady at the Castle Inn in Framlingham, has already used some of her prize money to enjoy a luxury holiday in India.

Since the show, she said she has been inundated with calls from old friends and colleagues.

“I’ve had texts from people I’ve not even spoken to in years,” she added.