Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Gang of fraudsters who conned elderly victims found guilty after trial

PUBLISHED: 16:06 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:06 22 August 2018

The gang were found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The gang were found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Essex fraudsters who targeted elderly victims and demanded extortionate amounts of money for unnecessary home improvement work to fund lavish lifestyles have been convicted.

Damien Salter, 29, and Samantha Rogers, 38, both of Wells Gardens, Pitsea, were found guilty of fraud by false representation.

Paul Masters, 60, of Lower Road, Pitsea, was convicted for money laundering and Lucy Palmer, 35, of Barle Gardens, South Ockendon, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud.

The jury returned its verdicts yesterday following a nine-week trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Christopher Barnes, 41, of Stephenson Avenue, Tilbury, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud on February 9.

They were charged after five elderly victims were targeted between October 2015 and September 2017. The oldest victim was 85.

The victims included an 85-year-old man from Clacton, who paid Christopher Barnes £106,000 for jobs to his home that were later valued at £30,000.

During construction work, Palmer cooked him meals and cleaned his home.

Salter received £38,000 from the same man for unnecessary work that was paid into an account belonging to Rogers.

Other victims included an 83-year-old woman from Leigh-on-Sea, who was cold called by Barnes with an offer to clear some weeds.

He then conned her into having work done to her drains and patio that was not needed and the victim paid a total of £33,000.

Of that total, £24,000 was paid into an account controlled by Paul Masters.

DC Lee Winfield, investigating officer, said: “Barnes identified elderly victims, some of whom were in poor health, and then gained access to their lives with the aim of illegally funding his own lifestyle and those of his associates.

“He charmed and convinced them to pay extortionate amounts for unnecessary work.

“He worked closely with Palmer, who adopted the role of being a so-called carer and friend and distracted and monitored them.

“Masters received money from these victims to launder the cash.

“In 2017, Salter returned to one of the victims and played the role that Barnes had previously played during 2015 to 2016.

“He also transferred his fraudulent profits into the account of his girlfriend, Samantha Rogers.

“Everyone played a key role in this sophisticated operation, which involved brainwashing victims into believing they were not victims of crime.

“I’m pleased that a jury were not convinced by their lies and I hope these verdicts offer the victims and their families some justice.”

Sentencing was adjourned until September 26.

Topic Tags:

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

20:44 Adam Howlett
The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 Orwell Bridge has been reopened to traffic following a serious collision which left three people seriously injured.

Badwell Ash church and numerous vehicles damaged in spate of vandalism in west Suffolk

17:40 Adam Howlett
St Mary's Church in Badwell Ash was damaged, along with a number of vehicles, during a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are investigating a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk - where a village church and numerous cars are thought to have been fired at with a BB or air rifle.

Half-naked woman assaulted police officer trying to protect her modesty

17:31 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A half naked woman who kicked a police officer who tried to cover her with a blanket to protect her modesty has been jailed for nine months.

Suffolk nightclub DJ cleared of sex assault

17:27 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ who denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep has been unanimously cleared by a jury.

Second World War unexploded mortar detonated on beach by bomb disposal unit

17:15 Conor Matchett
The mortar found in Walberswick. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

An unexploded Second World War mortar was detonated on a Suffolk beach after being discovered while a trench was being dug.

‘It helped save his life’ - Dramatic kite-surfer rescue shows importance of sea safety

16:50 Andrew Hirst
The Aldeburgh RNLI launched the all-weather lifeboat Freddie Cooper during the rescue Picture: TONY PICK

Lifesavers are urging kite-surfers and coastal adventurers to take proper precautions when visiting the seaside this bank holiday weekend.

Gang of fraudsters who conned elderly victims found guilty after trial

16:06 Michael Steward
The gang were found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex fraudsters who targeted elderly victims and demanded extortionate amounts of money for unnecessary home improvement work to fund lavish lifestyles have been convicted.

Most read

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Updated: Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is transported through county STOCK PHOTO

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘It’s not a pub garden’: Military heritage association angry with council over memorial garden use

Clifford Hall, historian, at the war memorial in the Abbey Gardens Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24