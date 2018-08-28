National organisation introduces free online training course

A new, free, online training course for hospitality staff on the coast has been launched by the National Coastal Tourism Academy (NCTA).

The course is designed to test customer-facing workers on their coastal knowledge and to give them tips on how to look after international visitors.

Each of the ten module covers the scenery, natural assets, history, nature, nearby activities, surrounding towns and villages of English coastlines.

Samantha Richardson, NCTA director, said: “The England’s Coast Ambassador offers visitor-facing staff the opportunity to polish up their knowledge of their region and pick up useful tips on how to look after international visitors.

“Hospitality staff on the coast live in some of the most beautiful parts of the country, attracting visitors from all over the world.

“As the first port of call, it makes them the best ambassadors to inform visitors of all there is to see.”