Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Free Ipswich event for food and drink firms

06:00 13 February 2017

James White Drinks founder and managing director Lawrence Mallinson.

James White Drinks founder and managing director Lawrence Mallinson.

A free networking breakfast for food and drink companies thinking about selling overseas is due to take place near Ipswich on February 21.

Comment

Guest speaker at the event, held at Suffolk Food Hall, Wherstead, from 8.30am to 10.30am, is Lawrence Mallinson, pictured, a founder of the New Covent Garden Soup company and owner of James White Drinks at Ashbocking, near Ipswich.

The entrepreneur has created a range of drinks brands, including Big Tom, Great Uncle Cornelius Juices, Manic Organics, Thorncroft cordials and Beet It!

It is hoped the International Food & Drink Network event, sponsored by Larking & Gowen and NatWest, will run twice a year and become a network or club for food and drink companies in the area. Delegates will get a chance to share ideas and contacts and get advice from specialist food and drink trade advisers.

For more information contact 01707 398398 or email eastinfo@mobile.trade.gov.uk.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Class sizes could be increased if funding for Suffolk schools is reduced claim headteachers

07:50 Matt Stott
Kate Barmby from this year's Great British Bake Off hosting a workshop at Whitton Community Primary School, which could see funding cut

Almost 150 headteachers in Suffolk have issued a stark warning that the biggest school funding shake-up in a decade could lead to unprecedented budget cuts and create serious concerns over staff numbers, class sizes and clubs.

East Anglian care farm branches out with 900-tree fruit orchard project

18 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Doeke Dobma of Clinks care farm and Grace, planting part of its new 900-tree orchard.

East Anglian care farmers are transforming an arable field into a 900-tree orchard and wildlife oasis as part of a diversification project.

Temporary traffic lights set for Main Road and Ropes Drive in Kesgrave this week

07:19 Jason Noble
Road works on Main Road (A1214) in Kesgrave are causing long delays for motorists.

Temporary traffic lights will be set up for work in two busy Kesgrave roads from today – but highways chiefs have said it will not disrupt rush hour traffic.

Great East Run competition winners revealed

07:00 Matt Stott
The five runners who won the Great East Run and Archant competition. l-r: Sara Spreadbridge, Tony Holland, Paula Shepherd, Jeff Allum, and Faith Archer. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

A breast cancer survivor, a former 20-stone man and a rugby coach are among the winners of a Great East Run competition.

Revealed: The 12 books in the race for The 2017 New Angle Prize. Is your favourite here?

08:06 Steve Russell
.

Sarah Perry (The Essex Serpent) and Julie Myerson (The Stopped Heart) make the longlist

Roadworks near Ipswich station could continue until early September

07:23 Paul Geater
Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Controversial roadworks which will close a busy road outside Ipswich station could continue until the beginning of September, it has emerged.

See where Highways England will have roadworks set up in Suffolk and Essex this week

07:22 Edmund Crosthwaite
See where Highways England is carrying out roadworks this week. Picture: Ian Burt

Highways England has released the details of where it is planning to carry out roadworks in Suffolk and Essex this week.

Most read

Eight Suffolk mysteries become nine, as Kersey ‘time slip’ added to our list of curious tales

Did three naval cadets travel back in time in Kersey? Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Opinion: The Verdict: Midfield positivity is what Ipswich Town fans have long been crying out for

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Police hunt two joyriders who crashed stolen BMW X5 into front of older couple’s home in Clacton

An Essex Police cordon. Library image

Janice and John Woodhams enjoy special reasons for celebration at Spring Lodge, Woolverstone

Janice and John Woodhams celebrated their birthdays and wedding anniversary at Spring Lodge, Woolverstone. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Video: Dog walker reveals how she stumbled across £50m of cocaine on Hopton beach

Valerie McGee with her dog Rudey who found £50 million of cocaine on Hopton beach. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

North Stander: A win for all Town fans to really savour, how quickly things change!

Emyr Huws waves at the travelling fans at Villa Park after the win

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Opinion: The Verdict: Midfield positivity is what Ipswich Town fans have long been crying out for

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Have your say on plans for 20mph limit in 33 Ipswich streets near town centre

Berners Street is one of the roads included in the plans. Picture: Lucy Taylor

A14 eastbound closed at Risby due to crash

The A14 at Risby (stock image). Picture: Phil Morley

Suffolk County Council meet to raise taxes and reduce its expenditure

Suffolk County Council's Endeavour House headquarters.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24