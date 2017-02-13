Free Ipswich event for food and drink firms
A free networking breakfast for food and drink companies thinking about selling overseas is due to take place near Ipswich on February 21.
Guest speaker at the event, held at Suffolk Food Hall, Wherstead, from 8.30am to 10.30am, is Lawrence Mallinson, pictured, a founder of the New Covent Garden Soup company and owner of James White Drinks at Ashbocking, near Ipswich.
The entrepreneur has created a range of drinks brands, including Big Tom, Great Uncle Cornelius Juices, Manic Organics, Thorncroft cordials and Beet It!
It is hoped the International Food & Drink Network event, sponsored by Larking & Gowen and NatWest, will run twice a year and become a network or club for food and drink companies in the area. Delegates will get a chance to share ideas and contacts and get advice from specialist food and drink trade advisers.
For more information contact 01707 398398 or email eastinfo@mobile.trade.gov.uk.