A surge in membership to the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) is being linked to avian influenza (AI) protection and political lobbying.

During a challenging 12 months for producers, more than 500 free range egg businesses with a total flock of 11.5m birds are now part of the organisation.

As part of their membership, BFREPA members receive £50,000 of secondary cleansing and disinfection insurance cover through broker Scrutton Bland.

A nationwide Avian Influenza (AI) housing order is still in place in the UK after the disease spread from mainland Europe.

BFREPA chief executive Robert Gooch said: “Undoubtedly the unique insurance scheme we negotiated has been extremely popular with producers and we know that our recently-launched contingency planning workbooks are being filled in across England, Scotland and Wales.

“These membership benefits are specifically designed to help free range egg producers build protection and resilience in their businesses.”