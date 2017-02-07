Free range poultry producer’s anger at new bird flu prevention plans

Alaistaire Brice of Havensfield Happy Hens. Archant

An East Anglian free range egg producer has expressed fury at plans to lift restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of bird flu in some areas of England, and leave them in place in others.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alaistaire Brice, of Havensfield Happy Hens based at Hoxne, near Eye, said initial information from the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) was unclear on what parts of his business would be affected by a new order which would come into place after its current housing order for free range poultry comes to an end on February 28.

However, a DEFRA map suggests that it would hit a number of the farms where his birds are currently housed indoors, following a DEFRA order in December.

DEFRA today announced its initial plans for a more ‘targeted’ approach after the current order expires. It includes mandatory biosecurity measures across the country, and the continuation of a housing or range netting order in ‘higher risk’ areas, with measures reviewed at the end of April. Those producers that can net can keep their free range status, but those who can’t won’t. Higher Risk Areas are located where there are high populations of wild waterfowl.

The map identifies most of the East Anglian coastline and an area of mid Suffolk and Norfolk as “higher risk”.

However, Mr Brice said netting at this time of year was impractical.

“It’s ridiculous. I’m angry - I’m furious,” he said. “You are going to create a two tier market.”

Netting would open his business up to potential welfare issues, he said. “It’s not a practical thing to do because at this time of year the ground would just become mud. We would be opening ourselves up to welfare issues then.”

DEFRA was creating a “postcode lottery”, he said, and there had not been any confirmed outbreaks of the disease in East Anglia, he added.

“It’s now opened it up to wholesalers and retailers to really abuse us,” he said. “They have created a whole can of worms here.”

He feared to it would now divide the market in half, and would be worse than the blanket order now in place as it could lead to a greater risk of an outbreak. “I think this is 10 times worse from every point of view,” he said. “We have to control this as a complete country.”