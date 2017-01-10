Fresh clampdown on parents taking children on term-time holidays in Suffolk

Rising numbers of parents in Suffolk are being fined for taking children out of school during term time despite a father’s landmark legal victory against a £60 fine.

The disclosure is the latest evidence of a clampdown on truancy in the county amid ongoing confusion over the government’s ban on term-time holidays.

It was plunged into disarray in May 2016 when businessman Jon Platt won a high-profile victory in the High Court against Isle of Wight council, backed by the government, after he took his six-year-old daughter to Walt Disney World in Florida without school permission.

The ruling has cast uncertainty over how the law should be applied and what constitutes ‘regular attendance’. A Supreme Court appeal starts on January 31.

Between May 2016 and December 2016, there were 4,698 of fixed penalty notices for unauthorised absences in Suffolk. This is up from 4,331 between May 2015 and December 2015.

The Suffolk County Council (SCC) figures were released under Freedom of Information laws. A breakdown for term-time holidays was requested but not provided.

Paid fines had also fallen from 3,361 to 3,034.

Headteachers can only permit term-time absences in “exceptional circumstances”.

Before a Government revamp in September 2013, imposed by former education secretary Michael Gove, they were able to grant pupil absences for up to 10 days a year for family holidays in “special circumstances”.

Some councils have suspended the fines due to uncertainty about the legal situation. Others have sought gagging orders to stop parents publicising their stories. There is also conflicting evidence on whether term-time holidays affect exam results.

Dr Simon Letman, headteacher at Holbrook Academy, said: “Personally, the Isle of Wight judgment has had no bearing on the way I consider requests – exceptional means just that.

“You have to look at each case on its individual merits and attempt to apply consistency.

“Where Heads get concerned is with a discernible pattern. For example, the child or children who miss the same last or first few days of terms every year and so unauthorized absence is predictable.

“This is often compounded by no request for absence being made at all, or, and I jest not, an e-mail is received from the airport to say that they are just getting onto the plane.

“Heads are vilified for not getting the best out of students. If we are to, then parents have to share that responsibility with us.”

Opponents argue poor households struggle to pay for expensive summer holidays as firms put up prices.

This newspaper found that the same family-of-four holiday to Egypt for a week rose by 76% between February and August, from £1,558 to £2,740.

David Hutton, headteacher at Northgate High School in Ipswich, said they have not changed their policy on term-time attendance – spending as much time as possible in school to achieve the best educational outcomes – since the Isle of Wight ruling.

He said they grant specific requests, such as family weddings, funerals, sporting events at county level or higher.

But he added: “It is frustrating when parents make plans and commit money to foreign excursions prior to even asking the school if they will or will not authorise their son or daughter’s extended absence.

“The best outcome is always when parents and school are able to work together.”

Graham White, who represents Suffolk on the National Union of Teachers’ national executive committee, said: “Schools are under increasing levels of pressure to have maximum possible attendance as these are one factor that Ofsted takes into account when judging schools.

“It is also an indicator to the local authority as to whether the school needs to be ‘targeted’. It is vitally important that pupils attend school on a regular basis.”

But he said there are cases which could be allowed, ranging from parents’ work patterns to important religious events and a last family holiday due to terminal illness.

He added: “Fines have a negative impact on parental income and do not seem to have had a positive impact on reducing unauthorised absence.”

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said: “Any decision to authorise or not authorise a child’s absence lies with the headteacher of their school.

“Fixed penalty notices are issued as a result of a referral from their children’s school in line with the attendance policy of that school and it is Suffolk County Council’s policy to support schools.

“Over the past 12 months Suffolk has seen an improvement in overall attendance and attainment performance and we consider that headteachers being able to make their own decisions has helped this process.”

A Department for Education spokesman said: “Children should not be taken out of school without good reason. The evidence shows every extra day of school missed can affect a pupil’s chances of achieving good GCSEs, which has a lasting effect on their future, vindicating our strong stance on attendance.

“Local authorities and schools are taking tough action on addressing absence, as has been seen in the downward trend in overall absence figures in recent years.”

Dean and Lorraine Pierpoint took their children – nine-year-old Preston and seven-year-old Riley – out of Pakefield Primary School last May to attend their wedding in Florida. It also formed part of a two-week family holiday.

They refused to pay a fine and won their case at Great Yarmouth magistrates’ court, which ruled there was no case to answer.

Mr Pierpoint, 36, said they took a stand because they did not think they had committed a criminal act. Their children’s overall attendance for the year was 95%.

“We thought common sense must prevail,” he said.

“I don’t understand why schools can’t see that life experiences are part of children’s education enrichment. They experienced a different culture, food, religion, wildlife.

“I can’t believe people are actually being prosecuted (for this). The law says regular attendance, and you can’t define regular. Statistics on a bit of paper could give you a criminal record. It is crazy.

“As parents, it is our choice. We make the best decision for them. We decide responsibly. If they had been failing at school with very low attendance, we might have thought differently.

“These fines are not justified. They are using a law introduced to stop people playing truant to prosecute Joe Bloggs for a school holiday.”