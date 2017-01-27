Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Friends launch fund for family of Suffolk baby who stopped breathing in car seat revealing rare illness

11:20 27 January 2017

Little Myla Chambers, who was diagnosed with a double aortic arch after she stopped breathing in her car seat

Little Myla Chambers, who was diagnosed with a double aortic arch after she stopped breathing in her car seat

Archant

“I was driving and looked at Myla in the mirror. She had stopped breathing in her car seat – so I pulled over and gave her three minutes of CPR.”

Comment
From left to right Scott Chambers, 27, Michelle, 26, and Edward, twoFrom left to right Scott Chambers, 27, Michelle, 26, and Edward, two

That was the heart-stopping moment an Elmswell mother took her baby’s life into her own hands.

For the last eight weeks Michelle and Scott Chambers, parents to Myla, 16 weeks, and Edward, two, have divided their time between West Suffolk Hospital and Addenbrooke’s.

Baby Myla, who was born healthy, fell ill at around seven weeks with doctors initially believing she had a virus.

But recently Mrs Chambers, 26, was travelling in the car with Myla when she stopped breathing – and it was at this point the mother-of-two realised something was seriously wrong.

Myla's mother Michelle Chambers said she is a happy baby despite her health problemsMyla's mother Michelle Chambers said she is a happy baby despite her health problems

“It was terrifying. I didn’t know what to do at first but your mother’s instinct just kicks in,” she said.

“I was driving and looked at Myla in the mirror. She had stopped breathing in her car seat – so I pulled over and gave her three minutes of CPR.

“We’d visited doctors before this happened because we were very worried about Myla. We started to hear a loud noise coming from her chest area but we were initially told it could be a virus. After she stopped breathing we called an ambulance and were taken to hospital where they did tests.

“It turns out that she has an extremely rare heart condition, where she has developed vascular rings called a double aortic arch. It’s wrapped around her oesophagus too.”

Michelle, Scott and Edward ChambersMichelle, Scott and Edward Chambers

Friends of the Chambers family are now raising cash to help them cope with fuel costs and food.

“It’s very tough as I hardly get to see my little boy,” said Mrs Chambers.

“I’m so grateful for my friends doing something like this because we are struggling to cope and it’s very helpful to us to have some help.”

Despite her illness, Myla is a happy baby – and the nurses adore her.

Baby Myla, who is 16 weeks oldBaby Myla, who is 16 weeks old

“She is a beautiful, happy baby and so brave,” Mrs Chambers said. “I just want the best for her and hope we can get through this as a family. We’re unable to bring Edward to the hospital because it could seriously hurt Myla because of the risk of infection.”

The family are now waiting for Great Ormond Street to confirm Myla’s eligibility for heart surgery. A decision on this is likely to be reached next week.

Donate here.

What is a double aortic arch?

Little Myla’s heart condition is called double aortic arch. It is an abnormal formation of the aorta, the large artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

These defects cause an abnormal formation around the heart called a vascular ring – a circle of blood vessels.

In Myla’s case, this ring is wrapped around her oesophagus too.

It is very rare to have such a condition, less than 1% of all people suffering from heart problems have it.

Babies with a double aortic arch have an aorta that is made up of two vessels instead of one. The two parts to the aorta have smaller arteries branching off of them.

As a result, the two branches go around and press down on the windpipe and the tube (oesophagus) that carries food from the mouth to the stomach.

For more information, visit www.nhs.uk/conditions

Keywords: West Suffolk Hospital London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Serial Woodbridge disqualified driver jailed after getting behind wheel while banned again

14 minutes ago Colin Adwent
South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

A serial disqualified driver has been jailed for 10 weeks after police caught him behind the wheel again when banned.

Suffolk mum saved baby’s life after she stopped breathing in car seat

23 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Little Myla Chambers, who was diagnosed with a double aortic arch after she stopped breathing in her car seat

“I was driving and looked at Myla in the mirror. She had stopped breathing in her car seat – so I pulled over and gave her three minutes of CPR.”

Video: Woman dies after bungalow fire in Reid Close, near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

09:42 Matt Stott
The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

An investigation has begun today after a woman died in an east Ipswich bungalow fire despite people trying to get into the property to save her.

A14 westbound partially closed at Coddenham after car and lorry crash

09:34 Jason Noble
Police were called to the scene of an accident.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A14 in Coddenham this morning.

Updated: Two seriously hurt in crash on A12 near Marks Tey

09:15 Chris Shimwell
One of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust's new ambulances, based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 519 CDI model from Orwell Truck & Van.

A busy section of the A12 southbound near Marks Tey was shut after a crash which saw two people taken to hospital last night.

Ipswich drink-driver in a Fiat Punto is banned for 18 months

51 minutes ago Colin Adwent
The Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

An Ipswich drink-driver has been banned from the road after being caught behind the wheel while twice the legal limit.

Nearly £10m of European grants for rural businesses in Suffolk and Norfolk up for grabs

08:36 Sarah Chambers
Mark Pendlington, chair of New Anglia LEP.

Nearly £10m of European funding is up for grabs for rural businesses in Suffolk and Norfolk in 2017.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Video: Woman dies after bungalow fire in Reid Close, near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Updated: Corrie McKeague: What we know about the disappearance of the RAF Honington serviceman

Corrie McKeague

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

Opinion: Ben Gummer: We should celebrate good news on childcare

We should celebrate our high standards of early years childcare, says Ben Gummer. Photo: PA

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Will Ipswich Hospital’s £2.5m urgent care centre bid be approved? Commissioners are warned of uncertainty

Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24