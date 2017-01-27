Friends launch fund for family of Suffolk baby who stopped breathing in car seat revealing rare illness

Little Myla Chambers, who was diagnosed with a double aortic arch after she stopped breathing in her car seat

“I was driving and looked at Myla in the mirror. She had stopped breathing in her car seat – so I pulled over and gave her three minutes of CPR.”

From left to right Scott Chambers, 27, Michelle, 26, and Edward, two

That was the heart-stopping moment an Elmswell mother took her baby’s life into her own hands.

For the last eight weeks Michelle and Scott Chambers, parents to Myla, 16 weeks, and Edward, two, have divided their time between West Suffolk Hospital and Addenbrooke’s.

Baby Myla, who was born healthy, fell ill at around seven weeks with doctors initially believing she had a virus.

But recently Mrs Chambers, 26, was travelling in the car with Myla when she stopped breathing – and it was at this point the mother-of-two realised something was seriously wrong.

Myla's mother Michelle Chambers said she is a happy baby despite her health problems

“It was terrifying. I didn’t know what to do at first but your mother’s instinct just kicks in,” she said.

“I was driving and looked at Myla in the mirror. She had stopped breathing in her car seat – so I pulled over and gave her three minutes of CPR.

“We’d visited doctors before this happened because we were very worried about Myla. We started to hear a loud noise coming from her chest area but we were initially told it could be a virus. After she stopped breathing we called an ambulance and were taken to hospital where they did tests.

“It turns out that she has an extremely rare heart condition, where she has developed vascular rings called a double aortic arch. It’s wrapped around her oesophagus too.”

Michelle, Scott and Edward Chambers

Friends of the Chambers family are now raising cash to help them cope with fuel costs and food.

“It’s very tough as I hardly get to see my little boy,” said Mrs Chambers.

“I’m so grateful for my friends doing something like this because we are struggling to cope and it’s very helpful to us to have some help.”

Despite her illness, Myla is a happy baby – and the nurses adore her.

Baby Myla, who is 16 weeks old

“She is a beautiful, happy baby and so brave,” Mrs Chambers said. “I just want the best for her and hope we can get through this as a family. We’re unable to bring Edward to the hospital because it could seriously hurt Myla because of the risk of infection.”

The family are now waiting for Great Ormond Street to confirm Myla’s eligibility for heart surgery. A decision on this is likely to be reached next week.

What is a double aortic arch?

Little Myla’s heart condition is called double aortic arch. It is an abnormal formation of the aorta, the large artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

These defects cause an abnormal formation around the heart called a vascular ring – a circle of blood vessels.

In Myla’s case, this ring is wrapped around her oesophagus too.

It is very rare to have such a condition, less than 1% of all people suffering from heart problems have it.

Babies with a double aortic arch have an aorta that is made up of two vessels instead of one. The two parts to the aorta have smaller arteries branching off of them.

As a result, the two branches go around and press down on the windpipe and the tube (oesophagus) that carries food from the mouth to the stomach.

For more information, visit www.nhs.uk/conditions