From Clacton air show to Highland cattle - your iwitness pictures from August

A sea mist and low cloud put a stop to most flights on day one of the Clacton Air Show but not the Red Arrows. By Peter Cutts PETER-CUTTS

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in August.

A superb paragliding demonstartion at Clacton air show. By Paul Chapman. A superb paragliding demonstartion at Clacton air show. By Paul Chapman.

Clacton air show celebrated its 26th annual show this year with demonstations from paratroopers, The Red Arrows, WW2 planes and a whole host of on the ground attractions. You can see from the photo’s that a lot of national pride was on show throughout the weekend.

Images from the annual NASC run to Felixstowe seafront. Simon Talbot-Hurn. Images from the annual NASC run to Felixstowe seafront. Simon Talbot-Hurn.

Stunt planes and smoke shows were also present at the air show. Pilots took to the sky and flew inches from one another to impress crowds of over ten thousand.

Ipswich Loves Ska - August Bank Holiday All-Dayer. By Ruby Chapman. Ipswich Loves Ska - August Bank Holiday All-Dayer. By Ruby Chapman.

August also saw the NASC return to Felixstowe. The National Association of Street Clubs welcomes Hot Rods and custom car enthusiasts to join together and share their interest, modified cars. This dog looks like he’s having a great time!

Highland cattle at Sculthorpe. Taken after attending the official opening ceremony for the new riverside boardwalk at the Hawk and Owl Trust. By Peter Bash. Highland cattle at Sculthorpe. Taken after attending the official opening ceremony for the new riverside boardwalk at the Hawk and Owl Trust. By Peter Bash.

The August Bank Holiday all-dayer welcomed a wide variety of ska and reggae bands in Ipswich, accompanied by a host of Jamican food traders.

You have to do anything you can to cool down in the summer sun. By Allison Balaam. You have to do anything you can to cool down in the summer sun. By Allison Balaam.

Highland cattle a thousand miles away from home. These cows looked just as comfortable in Sculthorpe as they do back up in Scotland however.

The pigs at The Suffolk Punch Trust were doing the best thing on such a hot day, having a good old wallow and cooling off in the water.

