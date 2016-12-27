Partly Cloudy

From Clacton air show to Highland cattle - your iwitness pictures from August

12:22 27 December 2016

A sea mist and low cloud put a stop to most flights on day one of the Clacton Air Show but not the Red Arrows. By Peter Cutts

A sea mist and low cloud put a stop to most flights on day one of the Clacton Air Show but not the Red Arrows. By Peter Cutts

PETER-CUTTS

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in August.

A superb paragliding demonstartion at Clacton air show. By Paul Chapman.A superb paragliding demonstartion at Clacton air show. By Paul Chapman.

Clacton air show celebrated its 26th annual show this year with demonstations from paratroopers, The Red Arrows, WW2 planes and a whole host of on the ground attractions. You can see from the photo’s that a lot of national pride was on show throughout the weekend.

Images from the annual NASC run to Felixstowe seafront. Simon Talbot-Hurn.Images from the annual NASC run to Felixstowe seafront. Simon Talbot-Hurn.

Stunt planes and smoke shows were also present at the air show. Pilots took to the sky and flew inches from one another to impress crowds of over ten thousand.

Ipswich Loves Ska - August Bank Holiday All-Dayer. By Ruby Chapman.Ipswich Loves Ska - August Bank Holiday All-Dayer. By Ruby Chapman.

August also saw the NASC return to Felixstowe. The National Association of Street Clubs welcomes Hot Rods and custom car enthusiasts to join together and share their interest, modified cars. This dog looks like he’s having a great time!

Highland cattle at Sculthorpe. Taken after attending the official opening ceremony for the new riverside boardwalk at the Hawk and Owl Trust. By Peter Bash.Highland cattle at Sculthorpe. Taken after attending the official opening ceremony for the new riverside boardwalk at the Hawk and Owl Trust. By Peter Bash.

The August Bank Holiday all-dayer welcomed a wide variety of ska and reggae bands in Ipswich, accompanied by a host of Jamican food traders.

You have to do anything you can to cool down in the summer sun. By Allison Balaam.You have to do anything you can to cool down in the summer sun. By Allison Balaam.

Highland cattle a thousand miles away from home. These cows looked just as comfortable in Sculthorpe as they do back up in Scotland however.

The pigs at The Suffolk Punch Trust were doing the best thing on such a hot day, having a good old wallow and cooling off in the water.

Keywords: Scotland

Ipswich shoplifter spends two days in custody after trolley dash with groceries worth nearly £600

47 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

A shoplifter who attempted to wheel a trolley full of groceries worth nearly £600 out of an Ipswich supermarket without paying has been freed after spending two days in custody.

Sizewell A staff take a Christmas dip for charity

36 minutes ago
Walking down to the sea as Sizewell A staff prepare to take on the cold in their pre-Christmas charity dip in 1991

Another Christmas charity dip, but this time, maybe the power plant next door warmed up the water slightly?

Woman left seriously injured as car crashes into ditch at Thorndon

09:36 Matt Stott
Stock image.

A woman has sustained serious injuries in a car crash at Thorndon, near Eye this morning.

Home Office could use Suffolk as case study for ‘blue light collaboration’ success

10:39 Emma Brennan
Opening of joint fire and ambulance station in Bury St Edmunds

An ambitious plan, backed by the Government, could see more than half of Suffolk’s 35 fire stations shared with either police or ambulance services by the end of 2018, it has emerged.

Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

09:15 Tom Potter
The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet.

Hundreds of people turned out in Hadleigh to watch the annual Boxing Day hunt today – amid a call for the tradition to be preserved.

Kitchen fire and burglary at home in Felixstowe on Boxing Day

10:20 Matt Stott
A police forensics van at the scene the morning after the burglary and fire incident on Boxing Day night in Grange Road, Felixstowe. Pic: Matt Stott.

A small kitchen fire was tackled after a reported burglary at a bungalow in Felixstowe on Boxing Day night.

Flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Suffolk

11:25 George Ryan
A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Broads.

