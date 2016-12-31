From early Christmas markets to Framlingham castle - your iwitness pictures from November

Textures taken on a winter morning at Flatford. Picture: Mick Webb (c) copyright citizenside.com

November brought some wintery weather to Suffolk, and our iwitness members were quick to capture the frosty starts on camera - as you can see here as we continue our review of the year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A sleeping red-crested pochard. By Philip Jones. A sleeping red-crested pochard. By Philip Jones.

Philip Jones photographed this red-crested pochard who was snoozing away oblivious to the freezing temperatures around him.

Frinton Christmas market. Entertainment provided by iDrums. iDrums consisted of two amazing drummers one of whom played on upturned buckets and pans. The drummers would suddenly leap up and play their sticks on anything within reach including lamp post and parking signs. By Peter Bash. Frinton Christmas market. Entertainment provided by iDrums. iDrums consisted of two amazing drummers one of whom played on upturned buckets and pans. The drummers would suddenly leap up and play their sticks on anything within reach including lamp post and parking signs. By Peter Bash.

Towards the end of the month, towns began to gear up for Christmas with several of the annual light switch on events taking place towards the end of the month.

Views around Framlingham castle on a clear winter's day. By Barry Pullen. Views around Framlingham castle on a clear winter's day. By Barry Pullen.

Elswhere there were Christmas markets and gifts fayres, selling unique gifts and celebrating the build up to Christmas.

The Guildhall at Laxfield. By Barry Pullen. The Guildhall at Laxfield. By Barry Pullen.

This shot shows Framlingham Castle on a clear wintery day. It looks as though it could have been taken in the middle of June.

Finally, we loved this picture of the Guildhall in Laxfield.

Share your photos here.