Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

From Ed Sheeran to Bill Wyman – how well do you know Suffolk’s pop star royalty?

26 January, 2017 - 18:00
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Christie Goodwin

While Suffolk can’t claim a pop production line in the same way that Liverpool gave birth to the Mersey beat movement or Manchester’s unique “Madchester” period, we have had our fair share of links to the charts over the years.

Here are 11 of the stars to emerge from the towns and villages of Suffolk, or to have made it their home.

3 Comments
Ed Sheeran opens the new Sheeran Suite at Mills Meadow Care Home in Framlingham.Ed Sheeran opens the new Sheeran Suite at Mills Meadow Care Home in Framlingham.

1. Ed Sheeran – let’s start with the most obvious, shall we?

Nik KershawNik Kershaw

Former Thomas Mills high School pupil Ed started out busking but is now one of the biggest selling music stars on the planet.

(left to right) Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne of Busted. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire(left to right) Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne of Busted. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

His third album Divide is due out next month and Suffolk-inspired single Castle on the Hill has already proved a huge hit.

Jack Bruce (Pic by Lee Millward)Jack Bruce (Pic by Lee Millward)

Brian Eno.Brian Eno.

2. Nik Kershaw – the 80s version of Ed, if you will. Well, they’ve both duetted with Elton John!

Bill Wyman of The Rolling Stones in action at Norwich Gaumont on April 25 1964.Bill Wyman of The Rolling Stones in action at Norwich Gaumont on April 25 1964.

Nik, who was born in Bristol but grew up in Ipswich, spent more weeks on the UK singles charts in 1984 and 85 than any other solo artist.

The Darkness. Photo: Marianne HarrisThe Darkness. Photo: Marianne Harris

He has also written hits for others, including The One and Only for Chesney Hawkes.

in the Court of King Crimsonin the Court of King Crimson

Dani Filth, of death metal band Cradle of Filth.Dani Filth, of death metal band Cradle of Filth.

3. Charlie Simpson – the boy from Busted who wanted to be taken seriously.

Laura WrightLaura Wright

While with Busted, the Ipswich-born former Framlingham College pupil enjoyed a run of chart success but left to form rock band Fightstar.

LETS TALK COLUMN W/C 20/10 RE VINYL RECORDS John Peel with part of his vinyl collection at his home near Stowmarket. CLifford Hicks LETS TALK MAGAZINE JULY 2003 EADT 2 11 04 EADT 25 11 04 EADT 24 10 06 ES 4 04 07LETS TALK COLUMN W/C 20/10 RE VINYL RECORDS John Peel with part of his vinyl collection at his home near Stowmarket. CLifford Hicks LETS TALK MAGAZINE JULY 2003 EADT 2 11 04 EADT 25 11 04 EADT 24 10 06 ES 4 04 07

He rejoined his Busted buddies last year.

4. Jack Bruce – like Charlie Simpson, one third of a platinum-selling group.

Unlike Charlie, Jack was an actual rock legend. With Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton, he formed Cream in 1966 and they enjoyed a spectacularly successful three-year career. Jack, born in Scotland, lived in Suffolk for many years and died of liver disease in October 2014.

5. Brian Eno – the master innovator of pop music who was born in Woodbridge.

Eno went to St Joseph’s College and was a founder member of Roxy Music. He is known for his collaborations with David Bowie, Talking Heads and U2, while he has recently worked with Grammy-nominated James Blake.

6. Bill Wyman – octogenarian ex-Rolling Stone who lives near Bury St Edmunds.

Rocker Bill was a founding member of the Rolling Stones, playing bass for more than 30 years before leaving in 1993. Now aged 80, he still tours with his Rythm Kings band. As well as Gedding Hall, Bill has a home in the South of France.

7. The Darkness – Lowestoft-based rockers who topped the charts in 2003.

Founded in 1999, The Darkness came to prominence with the release of debut album Permission to Land in 2003, which sold 1.5 million copies. After a hiatus, the band reformed and continue to tour.

8. Peter Sinfield – the prog lyricist who has made Aldeburgh his home.

Sinfield was a founding member of King Crimson and the main lyricist on iconic album In the Court of the Crimson King.

A devoted herbalist, he is a member of the British Academy of Songwriters.

9. Cradle of Filth – extreme metal band former in Hadleigh in 1991.

Lead singer Dani Filth was controversially selected as an “icon of Suffolk” in 2011 through an online poll run by Choose Suffolk, while he also claimed to have been banned from appearing at Ipswich’s Regent Theatre.

10. Laura Wright – the rugby-loving soprano.

Formerly a member of All Angels, the Framlingham College pupil is now a fixture singing at big rugby internationals and cup finals. She is an ambassador for the Invictus Games and has been nominated for a Classical Brit Award.

11. John Peel – well, he did mime playing the mandolin for David Bowie on Top of the pops!

Peel, who lived at Peel Acres near Stowmarket, was one of the most influential radio DJs and presenters in British pop history.

He is known for his Peel Sessions and as a presenter of Home Truths.

Keywords: Framlingham College United Kingdom France Scotland Manchester Suffolk Bristol Liverpool Lowestoft Woodbridge

3 comments

  • ... and then there's the great songwriter Nick Lowe, and the clever and witty musician Neil Innes (the Bonzos, the Rutles, etc...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Graham Cleaver

    Thursday, January 26, 2017

  • John Peel of course pretended to play the mandolin for Rod Stewart on Top of the Pops - not David Bowie!! It was the coda to 'Maggie May', which the writer of this article should know...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Graham Cleaver

    Thursday, January 26, 2017

  • You've forgotten to put in Steve Harley. He has lived on the SuffolkEssex border for many years now. Still touring and filling halls, great songs and great music. Legend.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Scuzzer

    Thursday, January 26, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Video: Woman dies after bungalow fire in Reid Close, near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

26 minutes ago Matt Stott
The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

An investigation has begun today after a woman died in an east Ipswich bungalow fire despite people trying to get into the property to save her.

A14 westbound partially closed at Coddenham after car and lorry crash

34 minutes ago Jason Noble
Police were called to the scene of an accident.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A14 in Coddenham this morning.

Updated: Two seriously hurt in crash on A12 near Marks Tey

53 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
One of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust's new ambulances, based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 519 CDI model from Orwell Truck & Van.

A busy section of the A12 southbound near Marks Tey was shut after a crash which saw two people taken to hospital last night.

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

06:49 Matt Stott
Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Rail commuters faced a morning of travel misery in the region after damage to overhead wires in Essex blocked the main line.

Nearly £10m of European grants for rural businesses in Suffolk and Norfolk up for grabs

08:36 Sarah Chambers
Mark Pendlington, chair of New Anglia LEP.

Nearly £10m of European funding is up for grabs for rural businesses in Suffolk and Norfolk in 2017.

Will Ipswich Hospital’s £2.5m urgent care centre bid be approved? Commissioners are warned of uncertainty

06:01 Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

Health commissioners have been warned that the anticipated funding to support Suffolk’s largest A&E department may not become available.

How can life go on? On Holocaust Memorial Day Suffolk remembers those killed in genocides

06:00 Lynne Mortimer
The gates at Auschwitz. Picture: HMD Trust

Today, on Holocaust Memorial Day we look at the importance of remembering not only the wartime victims of concentration campincluding Auschwitz-Birkenau, but also those killed in genocides since.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Video: Woman dies after bungalow fire in Reid Close, near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Breaking News: Serious bungalow fire near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Will Ipswich Hospital’s £2.5m urgent care centre bid be approved? Commissioners are warned of uncertainty

Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

‘Really good bids’ in for a number of players, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he has lodged several 'really good bids' for players ahead of next Tuesday's deadline. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24