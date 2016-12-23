Frosty scenes heralded the start of winter but will we see snow this winter?
12:00 23 December 2016
We might not have seen any signs of snow yet, but there have been several cold snaps already this winter.
Back at the start of December the de-icer was a must for early-morning motorists when we had a frosty spell.
During that time, several of our iwitness members wrapped up warm and headed out with their cameras to capture this collection of frost shots.
The photos show a white glistening layer of frost on fields, fence posts and the fauna, it may look pretty but the ice was responsible for several minor traffic accidents.
The question now is will we see snow over Christmas or at the start of the New Year?
