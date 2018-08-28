Go ahead given to bus service in Sudbury supporting local community

A vital and crucial volunteer transport service serving local communities in and around Sudbury has been given the go ahead to continue, following a trial period.

The Go Start Community bus project provides a service for people living in and around Bakers Mill, Great Cornard, Long Melford and Glemsford, to the Sudbury Health Centre and other key local amenities, stopping at all bus stops along the route.

The service runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10am and noon for a fare of £2 per journey; starting in Head Street, Great Cornard, and ending at the School Field, Glemsford. The route includes Sudbury Health Centre, Tesco and Long Melford. Bus passes can also be used.

Go Start Community Transport has been in operation since 2008 and has a friendly team of trained volunteer drivers supporting the service.

The route provides much-needed transport for elderly and disabled people living in Babergh’s rural communities. Fares are subsided by donations and grants from other charitable bodies, local government and the Department for Transport who cover a portion of the fuel costs.

John Phillips from Go Start, said: “This service offers local residents a much needed service for a really great price. The service is open to anyone needing to attend clinic or even just wanting to get to the shops.

“We want to make sure that the service meets passengers needs and would welcome any feedback, from current and future users. It is important to ensure we are offering this essential bus route in the right way. The feedback will be included in a review of the service, planned for the end of the year.”

Babergh Cabinet Member for Communities Margaret Maybury added: “This is a great community initiative and the council is pleased to be able to continue to support community action that looks to improve the quality of life for our residents.

“As a direct transport service it opens up many opportunities for its users. The service may seem simple to some but the impact that it has is far reaching in the lives of vulnerable people getting the support that they need.”