Funding available for May half-term and summer holiday activities in east Suffolk

Waveney MP Peter Aldous with youngsters taking part in a pizza making workshop in Lowestoft last year funded by the East Suffolk Youth Priority Action Group. PHOTO: Contributed Archant

Groups in east Suffolk are being invited to apply for funding for youth holiday activities.

The East Suffolk Youth Priority Action Group (ESYPAG) is providing £50,000 up to 2018 to support projects for youngsters aged 11 to 18.

Groups can apply for up to £1,500 but bids over £1,000 will need approval from a panel of young people.

This round of funding will be used for projects taking place in May half term and the summer holidays and is open to youth organisations across east Suffolk.

Ray Wang, ESYPAG board member, said: “This is an important youth-led project helping to make a difference to the lives of young people throughout East Suffolk; to provide them with high quality activities which will not only help to develop key skills, but also help improve overall mental health and well-being.”

Visit www.eastsuffolkpartnership.org.uk/home/priorities/esypag for an application form.