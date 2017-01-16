Fundraisers to walk from Ipswich to Newcastle in memory of Lee Hope, 33

Friends and family of a Newcastle father-of-one who died of bowel cancer last year are to visit Ipswich to kick off an epic challenge in aid of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

The 10 fundraisers plan to walk 333 miles in 12 days from Portman Road to St James’s Park in memory of Newcastle United fan Lee Hope, who died at the age of 33.

They will watch Ipswich Town take on the Magpies on April 17, which has poignantly been designated as Sir Bobby Robson Day due to the football legend’s affiliation to both sides.

The following day the walkers will set off from Sir Bobby’s statue outside the football ground and head north to their home city.

Money raised will be spent on life-saving cancer research.

Lee, who leaves behind a wife, Amy, and two-year-old daughter, Livia, died just 13 weeks after being diagnosed with cancer – the disease that also claimed the life of Sir Bobby in 2009.

The event has been organised by Lee’s brother Scott.

He said: “I think Lee would be very proud of what we are doing.”

The ramblers will sleep for free in fire stations between Ipswich and Newcastle thanks to Lee’s connections as a control room worker for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Sir Bobby managed Town from 1969 to 1982 before taking charge of the England national team. He also managed Newcastle, his hometown club, from 1999 to 2004.

April’s meeting will be the first time the Blues have hosted Newcastle since September 2009, with the official naming of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand taking place that day.

Liz Luff, of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, said: “We’re very proud of Scott, Amy and everyone fundraising for us in memory of Lee Hope.

“As Sir Bobby said of his own cancer bringing about the launch of the foundation, it’s making something good come from a bad situation.”

