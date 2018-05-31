Overcast

Concert and 10-year-old’s fundraising efforts help boost the My WiSH Charity by over £1,600

PUBLISHED: 09:41 21 August 2018

Nurse in charge of the critical care unit Debbie Baker, left, with Ian and Rosy Payne, and Sue Smith, fundraising officer for My WiSH. Picture: MY WISH CHARITY

Archant

A concert held to raise money for the critical care unit at the West Suffolk Hospital following treatment given to a ladder fall victim and the fundraising efforts of a 10-year-old former asthma sufferer has boosted the My WiSH Charity by over £1,600.

Megan Cooper with Amy Hatch, the My WiSH fundraising officer. Picture: MY WISH CHARITYMegan Cooper with Amy Hatch, the My WiSH fundraising officer. Picture: MY WISH CHARITY

A total of £1,150 was collected from the concert held at All Saints Church, in Park Road, Bury St Edmunds, featuring the duo of Carol Skinner, on flute, and Stuart Green, on the harp, while Megan Cooper organised a series of events in and around her village of Metfield with £533.75 being raised.

The musical event was held as a “thank you” to the staff for caring for Ian Payne who received treatment at the hospital in Bury St Edmunds since he was first admitted back in 2016.

In November 2015, he sustained a life changing injury following a fall from a ladder whilst helping a neighbour. His wife Rosy broke his fall but he incurred a wedge fracture to three vertebrae.

For Ian this resulted in a traumatic brain injury. He was treated at the Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, and the West Suffolk and specialist neurological rehabilitation centres - the Colman Hospital, in Norwich, and Icanhoe Centre, in Stowmarket.

Megan Cooper. Picture: MY WISH CHARITYMegan Cooper. Picture: MY WISH CHARITY

The 63-year-old has severe left-sided weakness and is wheelchair bound and he contracted C difficile last Spring and spent a further five weeks at the West Suffolk in critical care and then F12.

Up to 60 people attended the event and she added that it was an emotional day to link up with hospital staff again when they handed over a cheque.

“It was quite an emotional occasion for all of us,” she said.

“Ian was able to see where he was cared for and staff were thrilled to see him and we were able to see the lead consultant.”

Meanwhile, Megan, who has been a long time sufferer from asthma, raised an amazing £1,048.75 for charity with money going to My WiSH and Asthma UK.

The youngster, who is a pupil at Fressingfield School, organised a non-school uniform day, a cake sale at her mother’s workplace in Diss, plus a tombola at nearby Mendham Village Hall.

Mum Heidi, who is an accountant at accountancy firm Larking Gowen, in Diss, said her daughter had been given huge support from the respiratory team at the hospital and wanted to repay the hospital for the wonderful treatment she received.

Megan said she wanted to give something back to help others who struggle daily with just breathing.

Her 35-year-old mother said: “Three years ago her asthma was so out of control but staff at the hospital have been wonderful. She has now been discharged from the respiratory unit after having huge support from the West Suffolk and her asthma nurse at our local surgery.

“Megan decided to raise the money totally on her own. We are very, very proud of her for all the effort she put into raising the money.”

Fundraising officer Amy Hatch, who met with Megan, said: “Megan was an absolute joy to meet and incredible inspiration. The money she has raised will go to such a good use. We are already looking into the possibility of purchasing a Smart inhaler and we cannot thank Megan enough for all her hard work.”

