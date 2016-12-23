Fundraising for family devastated by fatal Braintree fire hits £17.5k
Sarah Lucy brown
Donations for the survivors of a house fire which claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter have continued to flood in.
Mum Alina and daughter Emilia Kordaszewska died after being trapped inside their home in South Street, Braintree, when a devastating fire broke out on Wednesday night.
Two women – one believed to be 18-year-old Milena Kordaszewska, the victims’ daughter and sister – escaped the blaze.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
A fundraising page was set up yesterday by family friend Sophie King, which aimed to raise £5,000 for the victims’ family – to help with accommodation and clothing after they lost everything, as well as their loved ones, in the blaze.
Last night more than 750 people had donated close to £12,500.
By 2pm today the total had rocketed to £17,457, with almost 1,030 people donating.
Last night hundreds of people attended a service at the Catholic Church of our Lady, Queen of Peace, on Tofts Walk, to remember the victims.