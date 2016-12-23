Overcast

Fundraising for family devastated by fatal Braintree fire hits £17.5k

23 December, 2016 - 14:27
Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire.

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire.

Sarah Lucy brown

Donations for the survivors of a house fire which claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter have continued to flood in.

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Mum Alina and daughter Emilia Kordaszewska died after being trapped inside their home in South Street, Braintree, when a devastating fire broke out on Wednesday night.

Two women – one believed to be 18-year-old Milena Kordaszewska, the victims’ daughter and sister – escaped the blaze.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

A fundraising page was set up yesterday by family friend Sophie King, which aimed to raise £5,000 for the victims’ family – to help with accommodation and clothing after they lost everything, as well as their loved ones, in the blaze.

Tributes and flowers laid at the scene of a fatal house fire on Wednesday December 21 in South Street in Braintree.Tributes and flowers laid at the scene of a fatal house fire on Wednesday December 21 in South Street in Braintree.

Last night more than 750 people had donated close to £12,500.

By 2pm today the total had rocketed to £17,457, with almost 1,030 people donating.

Last night hundreds of people attended a service at the Catholic Church of our Lady, Queen of Peace, on Tofts Walk, to remember the victims.

Donate to the JustGiving page here.

