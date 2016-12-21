Funeral procession to cause traffic delays along A12, A130 and Basildon roads

File picture of traffic on the A12.

Drivers are warned to expect travel delays across Essex today.

A large funeral procession is due to take place from around 11am, travelling along the A12 southbound and the A130 into Basildon.

Once in Basildon the procession will move through Laindon and Pitsea.

Motorists are advised to avoid these roads where possible from 11am onwards.

A spokesman for the force said: “Essex Police has made preparations to ensure the procession is facilitated safely and with as minimal disruption to the public as possible.

“Essex Police would like to thank affected motorists in advance for their patience and co-operation.”