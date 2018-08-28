Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Local homes owners and farmers are being asked to check outbuildings for Chas Thacker, from Cockfield, as concern grows for his welfare.

Suffolk police are renewing appeals for help find the 26-year-old who was last seen in the Cockfield area, near Bury St Edmunds, around noon on Tuesday, October 16.

Police are increasingly concerned for Chas’s welfare, but ask that the public do not approach him.

He was reported missing to police on Thursday, October 18, and since then officers have undertaken a number of enquires to locate him.

Officers have been carrying out further searches today (October 20) in the Cockfield area and are being helped by SULSAR (Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue).

Chas is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jogging bottoms, a blue sweatshirt and brown boots. He also has a teardrop tattoo under his right eye and a swallow tattoo on one of his hands.

He has access to a black and white off-road quad bike and police are appealing for anybody who may have seen the vehicle in the area since Tuesday to get in contact.

Specifically, local home owners and farmers are being asked to check outbuildings for Chas or the quad bike, especially in the areas around Cockfield, Lavenham, Thorpe Morieux and Felsham.

Anyone who has seen Chas, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.