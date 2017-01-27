Gallery: Beanz meanz charity fun for Trimley St Martin primary youngsters

To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children at Trimley St Martin Primary School taking part in a Go Orange event to raise cash for Muscular Dystrophy. Variety of orange themed activities. Pictured is Julie Lawrence.

Children at Trimley St Martin Primary School taking part in a Go Orange event to raise cash for Muscular Dystrophy.Pictured is Bea.

Children at Trimley St Martin Primary School taking part in a Go Orange event to raise cash for Muscular Dystrophy. Pictured is Isobel.

Children at Trimley St Martin Primary School taking part in a Go Orange event to raise cash for Muscular Dystrophy. Pictured is Luke.