Gallery: Christmas can be hard going even for the most devoted elves

Suffolk Babies - more than 200 people have visited to take part in Christmas fun. PHOTO: Ruth Leach Archant

More than 200 mums, dads, grannies, grandpas, babies and toddlers have been welcomed through the doors of a centre for children to enjoy festive fun in the past week.

Suffolk Babies, a non-profit making organisation based in Kesgrave, has held special themed classes of seasonal songs and games, and everyone has revelled in the chance to get dressed up in their Christmas togs.

All who attended a class received a personalised gift, handmade by company director Katie Mackenzie.

She said “It’s been a magical week – we have loved welcoming everyone to the centre with spiced mulled squash and mince pies; it has been a wonderful way to celebrate the end of our first year based here in Kesgrave and we are really excited about all the developments we have planned in 2017.”

Suffolk Babies provides courses and classes for parents from initial weeks of pregnancy until their children are of school age.