Gallery: Laura Wright takes centre stage as her old school Framlingham College celebrates Christmas

Framlingham College Carol Service at StEdmundsbury Cathedral - international singing star and former student Laura Wright was guest soloist. Archant

International singing star Laura Wright returned to support her old school’s annual carol service – with an appearance as guest soloist.

Framlingham College Carol Service at StEdmundsbury Cathedral - international singing star and former student Laura Wright was guest soloist.











Her rendition of In the Bleak Midwinter supported by the College Choir was a highlight for the 1,000-strong congregation at Framlingham College’s service at St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

School Chaplain Rev Brynn Bayman adapted the 138-year-old Nine Lessons and Carols service, as written by Archbishop Edward White Benson, to suit a younger, more contemporary audience.

The event also featured the Chamber Choir and Prep Choirs, and readings by Head of School, Rene Bahar and year nine student Brodie Blore.

Headmaster Paul Taylor said: “We feel very blessed to be able to hold our carol service in the cathedral. It was truly uplifting, deeply spiritual, and a fine affirmation of all that we are as a school and as a community.”