Gallery: Lord Smith is guest of honour at annual Framlingham College dinner
19:00 01 February 2017
Students at Framlingham College were treated to a speech from a former cabinet minister as they gathered for their annual Academic Scholar’s Dinner.
Fram Coll Scholars Dinner
Lord Smith, Master of Pembroke College, at Framlingham College's Academic Scholars' Dinner
The Academic Scholars' dinner at Framlingham College
More than 60 students attended the meal and to hear guest of honour, Lord Smith, Master of Pembroke College, Cambridge, and who served as part of Tony Blair’s government.
Lord Smith was secretary of state for culture, media and sport from 1997 to 2001, overseeing the funding of the first National Lottery-supported projects and securing cash to enable free admission for the public to many museums. He was made Baron Smith of Finsbury in 2005.
He told students that the study of English Literature is the best preparation for a career in public office.
The evening also included captivating vocal and instrumental performances from year 12 students Helena Galley and Jemma Crossley, and year 13 student Jack Gionis.