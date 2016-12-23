Gamers in Ipswich compete on virtual battlefield at Press Start Gaming Lounge’s first tournament

Gaming tournament at Press Start Gaming Lounge in Ipswich.

Gamers in Ipswich answered the call of duty this week - competing on the virtual battlefield at the town’s new gaming lounge.

Press Start, in Princes Street, hosted its first gaming tournament on Monday with ten squads of four competing for the title.

The teams faced each other on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered on the XBox One for the chance to win £200 in games vouchers.

Manager Liam Eley, who opened the lounge with friends Paul and Morris Grant, said the venue’s first tournament was a big success.

“We had a good 50 odd people down there with people watching too, it was quite packed.

“It went really well, we got a great turnout and some really good players came down.

“We are excited to host more events in the future.”

After fours hours of frantic playing, team Unity - made up of Jake Whent, Tom West, Frazier Martell and Bradley U -came out on top, remaining undefeated through the entire event.

“They looked pretty happy to have won it,” said Liam.

“But it was a really close final, they really matched up.”

Liam said the gaming lounge had gone from strength to strength since it opened at the end of October.

“It hasn’t slowed down since we opened - if anything it has picked up.

“It is going really well.

“The virtual reality is still really popular.

“In fact, we have now got a second VR kit because some days, especially on weekends, it will be booked up all day.

“We are setting up a second VR area. It will be an open room where people will be able to see other people playing and watch before they have a go themselves.

“It also means if we have two friends come in they can wear one each and play together.”

The venue looks to put on a gaming tournament each month next year with a variety of different games.

For more on the gaming lounge visit www.psglounge.com