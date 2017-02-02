Gang of robbers shoved elderly man and demanded he gave them money from cash machine in Bury St Edmunds

The robbers asked for cash Solar Studios

A gang of robbers were denied by a quick-thinking elderly gentleman in Bury St Edmunds, who rather than give in to their demands for money, allowed his card to be swallowed instead.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery on Saturday, January 28.

At approximately 9.20pm, an elderly man was using an ATM in Abbeygate Street when he was approached by three men.

Two of the men are reported to have stood either side of the victim, whilst a third man stood behind, and all are said to have pushed him forward by the shoulders.

The victim felt threatened by this, but was otherwise uninjured, and allowed his card to be swallowed by the machine.

The suspects left empty handed and are thought to have walked in the direction of Guildhall Street.

They are described as white, aged in their 20s and approximately 6ft in height. One man was wearing a striped top.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or who may know the identity of the suspects, to come forward.

• Anyone with information is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting reference 14923/17 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111