Garden centre founder Roger Crompton Notcutt honoured with blue plaque at former Woodbridge home

A blue plaque has been unveiled at the home of Roger Crompton Notcutt, who founded Notcutts Garden Centres 120 years ago. Left to right: Andrew Notcutt, Caroline Notcutt, William Brookes Keith, Sarah Lovatt, Beryl Campbell and William Notcutt. Picture: GENESIS PR Genesis PR

The forefather of a celebrated Suffolk business, which now employs 1,300 people at 18 garden centres throughout the country, has been honoured with a permanent memorial.

The blue plaque recognises the achievements of Roger Crompton Notcutt as a horticultural pioneer. Picture: GENESIS PR The blue plaque recognises the achievements of Roger Crompton Notcutt as a horticultural pioneer. Picture: GENESIS PR

A blue plaque was unveiled in Woodbridge at the former home of Roger Crompton Notcutt, who founded Notcutts Garden Centres 120 years ago.

The plaque was unveiled by his great-granddaughter and Notcutts vice chairman Caroline Notcutt, with the mayor of Woodbridge, Stephen Attwell.

Notcutts was founded in 1897 and is now in its fourth generation of family ownership, with an annual turnover of £70million.

The blue plaque was unveiled by Caroline Notcutt and the mayor of Woodbridge, Stephen Attwell. Picture: GENESIS PR The blue plaque was unveiled by Caroline Notcutt and the mayor of Woodbridge, Stephen Attwell. Picture: GENESIS PR

The blue plaque, awarded by the Woodbridge Society, recognises the achievements of Roger Crompton Notcutt as a horticultural pioneer, and celebrates 120 years since Notcutts was established in the town.

The plaque can be seen on the front of The Old House, in Cumberland Street – the founder’s Georgian home of almost 30 years, which is now Notcutts’ offices.

Caroline Notcutt said: “It has been a pleasure to recognise the achievements of my great-grandfather with such a special commemorative plaque.

Caroline Notcutt and Stephen Attwell unveil the blue plaque on the front of The Old House, Cumberland Street, Woodbridge. Picture: GENESIS PR Caroline Notcutt and Stephen Attwell unveil the blue plaque on the front of The Old House, Cumberland Street, Woodbridge. Picture: GENESIS PR

“It is wonderful to see that his passion for gardening is still at the heart of the Woodbridge community, and will continue to be recognised for generations to come.”

Roger Crompton Notcutt founded the company in 1897 after doctors advised him to pursue an outdoor life, due to ill health.

His keen interest in nature and gardening inspired him to open his first nursery and shop on the same site as the current Notcutts Garden Centre, in Woodbridge.

Left to right: Caroline Notcutt, Nick Burrows and Nicky Dulieu. Picture: GENESIS PR Left to right: Caroline Notcutt, Nick Burrows and Nicky Dulieu. Picture: GENESIS PR

He was a member of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Flower Show committee for 30 years, and a member of the Woodbridge Urban District Council for 33 years, including a period as elected chairman.

In 1934, he presented the National Trust with four acres of woodland at Kyson Hill, overlooking the river Deben, to be preserved in perpetuity.

Nick Burrows, Notcutts Garden Centres chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating our 120th anniversary milestone this year.

A Notcutts stock catalogue from 1897. Picture: GENESIS PR A Notcutts stock catalogue from 1897. Picture: GENESIS PR

“We have exciting plans throughout the year, where we’ll be honouring our family heritage, as well as celebrating our passion for gardening and looking forward to the years ahead.”