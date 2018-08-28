Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk police chief to retire next year after 30 years of service in East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 17:42 29 October 2018

Chief Constable Gareth Wilson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chief Constable Gareth Wilson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Constabulary’s Chief Constable Gareth Wilson announced he will retire in April next year after completing 30 years’ of dedicated public service, four of those as leader of the Suffolk police force.

Joining as an officer in Essex in 1989, Mr Wilson worked his way through the ranks, moving to Norfolk Constabulary in 2012 and then to Suffolk as deputy chief constable in 2014.

He led the force as temporary chief from March 2015 before being confirmed on January 2016, but is now looking forward to seeking new challenges.

Mr Wilson said: “I am extremely proud of the officers and staff under my command who day-in and day-out work tremendously hard, often in very difficult situations.

“Much of the work they do is unsung, but the dedication they show to their communities and the difference they make to people’s lives cannot be understated.

“During my tenure there have been many challenges, both in terms of the financial landscape and speed with which the nature of crime is changing.

“However, Suffolk Constabulary has responded to every challenge and I know it will continue to do so in the future.”

During his time in Essex Mr Wilson spent his 23 years in CID and uniformed roles, including a significant period of time as a Senior Investigating Officer.

When he left Essex Mr Wilson was Detective Chief Superintendent for the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

In his role as Chief Constable Mr Wilson chairs the National Police Chief’s Council Committee on Equality, Diversity and Human Rights, and is also the national lead for Investigations.

Regionally, Mr Wilson is also the lead Chief Constable for the seven force collaboration programme and the lead for Disaster Victim Identification.

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “Gareth has been a strong, effective and inspiring leader of Suffolk Constabulary and has led his officers through some challenging times since becoming Chief.

“I would like to thank him for his unstinting support particularly in helping me to keep the force control room in Suffolk and in the delivery of the new local policing model.

“During his tenure, the Constabulary has been consistently graded as ‘Good’ by the HMIC which is a huge credit to Gareth and of which we are justifiably proud, considering the difficult financial constraints placed upon the Constabulary, and I thank him for this.

“I have a very productive working relationship with Gareth which has developed since he joined Suffolk as Deputy Chief Constable in 2014.

“That strong working relationship has played its part in us successfully maintaining Suffolk’s reputation as a safe place to live, work, travel and invest.”

Topic Tags:

Live: What will Chancellor Philip Hammond do for Suffolk and Essex in this year’s budget?

15:16 Paul Geater
Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, prepares his speech in his office in Downing Street.Pictured: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is today presenting his second full autumn budget. Follow here for the main issues to come and comment on what you think about his budget proposals.

Youth stabbed holiday park staff member in stomach

16:13 Jake Foxford
Perry wise, 18, of St Osyth, was detained by holiday park staff members after stabbing a man in the stomach. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

An Essex teenager has been jailed for 14 months for stabbing a worker who confronted him.

Updated: Colchester man dead after struck being struck by train near Kelvedon

11:15 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Services on Greater Anglia trains are delayed after an elderly man died when struck by a train on the line between Colchester and Witham.

Fears ‘horrendous’ mountain of human waste could return following removal of bins

15:53 James Carr
The large orange smart bins in the Beccles lay-by on the A146 have been removed. Picture: Nick Butcher

An infamous litter hotspot could once again be overflowing with bags of human waste following the removal of much-needed smart bins, volunteers are warning.

Video: See inside a luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

15:06 Caroline Culot
The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Famous BBC TV racing presenter and former jockey Emma Spencer is selling her palatial Newmarket home. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale for a guide price of £3.5 million.

Burglars steal bikes worth thousands from Suffolk village

14:48 Amy Gibbons
The burglary took place on Hilly Close in the small village of Sapiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Thieves forced their way into barns and stole several valuable bicycles from a property in Sapiston.

Crash into pub landmark ‘sounded like bomb had gone off’, court told

14:20 Tom Potter
Tamer Acar admitted driving away from the scene Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

A truck driver has admitted failing to stop at the scene of destruction he caused to a Grade I listed Suffolk landmark.

Most read

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

The crash happened near the waste recycling centre on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester man dead after struck being struck by train near Kelvedon

Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24