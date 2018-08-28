New pumpkin patch and maize maze off to a flying start in Suffolk village

A family-friendly pumpkin patch and maize maze has opened in Suffolk to raise money for good causes.

The Geewizz charity is hosting the event for the first time, and it opened at the weekend in style – already raising thousands of pounds.

Children can have fun picking their own pumpkin, and taking on the maize maze too. There is also face-painting and refreshments.

Geewizz helps fund life-changing equipment, such as bespoke car seats, electronic wheelchairs, home physiotherapy for cerebral palsy that the NHS cannot fund.

Charity founder Gina Long, and husband Andrew, are inviting the community to come and choose their own pumpkins at their Hall Farm home in Fornham All Saints, near Bury St Edmunds.

The Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze, at Hall Farm, Fornham All Saints, will be open to the public between 10am and 4pm until October 28.