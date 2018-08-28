Heavy Rain

‘Dangerous’ road to close for more than three weeks while crossing is installed

PUBLISHED: 12:14 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:16 30 October 2018

Work to build a toucan crossing in George Westwood Way, Beccles, will son be under way. Picture: Nick Butcher

Work to build a toucan crossing in George Westwood Way, Beccles, will son be under way. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A busy road will be closed for more than three weeks while work to install a new crossing gets under way after months of delays.

The design for the new toucan crossing which will be installed on George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Suffolk County Council.

The toucan crossing will be built along George Westwood Way in Beccles, a few metres away from the existing mini roundabout at the bottom of Station Road.

And it will provide a safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists alike travelling to the train station and common.

Suffolk Highways are planning to start work on Monday, November 5 and be finished by Thursday, November 29.

A highways spokesman said: “We will be installing a new toucan crossing between the junction with A145 and Gresham Road.

George Westwood Way, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

“The section of road will be resurfaced and relined towards the end of the works.

“The section of road will be closed 24/7 for the duration of the works and there will be no access to through traffic. This is to allow the works to be carried out safely.”

Beccles mayor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw explained the traffic problems created by the work are necessary for the long term safety the crossing will provide for the community.

She said: “I think it has taken 12 years to arrive at this point. We are encouraging people to the common area; we need to provide safe access to it.

George Westwood Way, BecclesGeorge Westwood Way, Beccles

“It will be very inconvenient for a short time but in this case the long term benefits will be worth it.

“It’s an incredibly busy road and dangerous for pedestrians.”

While work was initially slated to begin in April it was called off with just one days notice when Suffolk Highways decided the proposed traffic management arrangements would clash with work on Beccles Southern Relief Road.

Mrs Brambley-Crawshaw added: “It was so disappointing but it does mean the road is finished and there are more opportunities for diverting traffic.”

The crossing will include traffic lights and is being funded through Section 106 developer contribution money put aside when Tesco supermarket was first built in the town, along with money from Suffolk County Council.

Southbound traffic will be diverted via A145 George Westwood Way, A146, B1127 Copland Way, Benacre Way, A145 New Beccles Bypass, London Road, Smallgate, Station Road.

Northbound traffic will travel via Station Road, Newgate, Blyburgate, Peddars Lane, London Road, A145 New Beccles Bypass, Benacre Way, B1127 Copland Way, A146 and A145 George Westwood Way.

