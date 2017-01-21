Get sent down for Home-Start East Suffolk’s Jail and Bail event in Ipswich Cornhill

Launch of Home-Start Suffolk: East Ipswich & Coastal's annual Jail and Bail fundraiser. Volunteers get locked up in Woodbridge's Shire Hall to be released when they raise enough sponsorship (or 'bail' money).

A Suffolk charity is seeking fundraising fugitives to join its rogues gallery in the slammer.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mischa Pearson and Paul Smith. Mischa Pearson and Paul Smith.

Home-Start East Suffolk’s third Jail and Bail event on March 23 will see another cohort of convicts locked up until their charity ransom is paid.

Previous events have been held in Woodbridge, raising as much as £7,000 for the charity, but this year’s will take place for the first time in Ipswich, with BBC Radio Suffolk’s Stephen Foster taking on the judicial duties in the Cornhill.

Left to right, Ella Heeney (Home-Start Suffolk) and Paul Smith. Left to right, Ella Heeney (Home-Start Suffolk) and Paul Smith.

Some of the lawbreakers who have already put themselves forward for the fundraiser gathered on Friday outside Aqua Eight restaurant, which is supporting the event, to help raise publicity.

On the day, officers from Suffolk’s Special Constabulary will round-up the wrongdoers and take them down to the Cornhill clink, where they will have to convince friends, family and colleagues to pay their bail.

Left to right, Ella Heeney, Reg Fong and Helen Oldfield. Left to right, Ella Heeney, Reg Fong and Helen Oldfield.

Those already signed up include Mark Davies from Capita Mortgages, Greg Cooper from Beer & Co and Mischa Pearson and Kath Gosling from The Teapot Project.

Also taking part are special superintendent Paul Smith, Martin Holland from Christchurch Land Aquisition & Development, Chris Cumberbatch from Marshall Hatchick Solicitors and Andrew Rowe from Concertus.

Left to right, Kate Gosling, Paul Smith and Mischa Pearson. Left to right, Kate Gosling, Paul Smith and Mischa Pearson.

Home-Start organiser Ella Heaney said she hoped more compassionate crooks would volunteer.

“It’s a really fun event to take part in,” she added.

Left to right, Kate Gosling and Mischa Pearson. Left to right, Kate Gosling and Mischa Pearson.

“It’s something that’s a little bit different and also raises money for a really great cause.”

Home Start East Suffolk supports families in the Suffolk Coastal and Ipswich areas who find themselves facing pressures that are too great to cope with on their own, such as bereavement, mental illness, and domestic abuse.

Left to right, Mark Davies and Paul Smith. Left to right, Mark Davies and Paul Smith.

It provides specially trained individuals to work with families and help them get back on their feet. Ms Heaney said the Jail and Bail events were an important source of income for the charity.

To volunteer email or call 01473 621104.