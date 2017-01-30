Overcast

Gipping Angling Preservation Society’s former secretary admits defrauding organisation of nearly £10k

08:36 30 January 2017

Chris Boughton

A former secretary of the Gipping Angling Preservation Society has admitted defrauding the organisation of nearly £10,000.

David Page, of Combs Lane, Stowmarket, had originally denied fraud by abuse of position over a 14-month period.

However, when the charge was put to the 38-year-old again at an Ipswich Crown Court hearing he changed his plea to guilty.

He admitted abusing his position as secretary of Gipping Angling Preservation Society by stealing membership subscriptions, petty cash, and making cheques payable to himself.

The fraud took place between January 1, 2015, and February 25 last year.

Noel Casey, representing Page, said the amount of money involved was no more than £9,655.

It was conceded the offence passed the custodial threshold.

The court heard Page runs his own two-vehicle haulage business.

Page was the secretary of Gipping Angling Preservation Society for around two years before the thefts began.

Jo Eley, prosecuting, agreed the financial loss was as stated by Mr Casey.

She said: “The difficulty with the figure is some of the money came from petty cash and it was difficult to be exact.

“Obviously there are cheques, and subscriptions paid - but some of those are paid in cash rather than cheque.”

Judge John Devaux said: “This defendant has now changed his plea to guilty and has no previous convictions.”

He ordered a pre-sentence report to be compiled by the probation service.

Page was released on conditional bail.

One of the conditions is that he can not contact directly or indirectly any member of the Gipping Angling Preservation Society, known as GAPS.

The others involve him co-operating with the probation service in relation to his report.

Page’s sentencing is due to take place sometime in the three weeks commencing February 20.

Based in Hadleigh, GAPS states its aim is provide, acquire and protect fishing for all members of the society and people within the Ipswich area and surrounding districts.

It strives to protect and conserve wildlife in connection with rivers and lakes, and encourage all members and the public to do likewise.

The society offers also helps and advice to all angling clubs, associations and landowners.

