Girl, 17, threatened during alleged robbery in Clacton

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses. Stock image taken by Will Lodge. Archant

A man threatened a 17-year-old girl and her friend during an alleged robbery in Clacton at the weekend, police say.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detectives are appealing for information after the alleged incident, which is understood to have happened in Valley Road at around 9pm on Saturday, January 28.

The man is said to have approached the girl and her friend before asking the 17-year-old for the time.

He then asked her if she had a cigarette and a lighter – but when she said she did not, the man allegedly became threatening towards and started shouting at her.

The man then demanded she hand over her phone, which she initially refused to do before eventually giving it to him.

He later walked away but the phone has since been recovered.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the alleged robbery to come forward.

The victim said there was a woman who was with the man immediately before the incident.

Police would like to speak to this person.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dc Rob Coltman at Clacton Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.