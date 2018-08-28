Three young girls arrested after suspected arson at Suffolk school
PUBLISHED: 09:18 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:24 29 October 2018
A group of three girls under the age of 15 have been arrested on suspicion of arson following an incident at County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds.
Bury St Edmunds Police has confirmed three young girls are under arrest following a suspected arson on Sunday afternoon.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the County Upper School, in Beetons Way, at 3.24pm on Sunday, October 28.
Three engines attended the scene where a pile of insulation material had caught alight.
The materials were next to a container being used as a tea room.
The flames did not spread to the main school building and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames soon after.
Both parents and pupils have been reassured that it was unaffected.
