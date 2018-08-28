Three young girls arrested after suspected arson at Suffolk school

The suspected arson happened at Bury St Edmunds County Upper School on Sunday afternoon Picture: GREGG BROWN

A group of three girls under the age of 15 have been arrested on suspicion of arson following an incident at County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury St Edmunds Police has confirmed three young girls are under arrest following a suspected arson on Sunday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the County Upper School, in Beetons Way, at 3.24pm on Sunday, October 28.

Three engines attended the scene where a pile of insulation material had caught alight.

The materials were next to a container being used as a tea room.

The flames did not spread to the main school building and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames soon after.

Both parents and pupils have been reassured that it was unaffected.